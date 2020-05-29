BYUtv Premieres Free Fun-Filled Scripted Shows for Entire Family this Summer

PROVO, Utah, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced summer premiere dates of engaging scripted international acquisitions from the U.K., Australia, Canada and the U.S. These include the exclusive U.S. airing of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s action-adventure series “Itch,” as well as the Emmy-nominated dramedy “Holly Hobbie” (Canada’s Family Channel and Hulu) and the final season of CBBC’s Victorian drama “Hetty Feather” (season 6). The summer premiere schedule is as follows:

Sunday, May 31

“ Hetty Feather ” (season 6) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT (FINAL SEASON PREMIERE)

Thursday, June 4

“Itch” (season 1) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, June 21

“Holly Hobbie” (season 1) at 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

“BYUtv is always looking for the best content for families, no matter where it might be found worldwide,” said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. “This summer, we are honored to work with first-class partners in the U.K., Australia, Canada and the U.S. to bring ‘Hetty Feather,’ ‘Itch’ and ‘Holly Hobbie’ to the young people and their parents who depend on us for compelling, vibrant stories they can watch together.”

BYUtv will present the exclusive U.S. broadcast of “Itch,” which recently aired on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s ABC Me network. What happens when a source of unimaginable power falls into the hands of a teenage boy? When science-obsessed Itch discovers a powerful new radioactive element, he’s forced to go on the run to protect it from a sinister organization seeking to weaponize it. Based on the best-selling book by Simon Mayo, the 10-episode scripted series is a fast-paced, high-stakes action-adventure. “Itch” is a production of Komixx Entertainment (Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth,” Nickelodeon’s “Wanda and the Alien”).

“Holly Hobbie,” which streams on Hulu and airs on Canada’s Family Channel, is a current Daytime Emmy nominee in the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series category. Thirteen-year-old Holly Hobbie is an aspiring singer-songwriter who isn’t afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers. She plans on saving the world someday but is happy to start in her small town of Collinsville. The 10-episode dramedy series is based on the Holly Hobbie brand introduced by American Greetings in 1967, which has earned more than $1 billion in licensed sales globally over the past 50 years.

In addition to the shows above, BYUtv’s programming slate this summer includes the special three-episode final season of “Hetty Feather,” a popular British children’s drama series from CBBC that follows the adventures and trials of an orphan living in a Victorian foundling hospital. BYUtv is also the home of original series “Dwight in Shining Armor,” a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; teen comedy bootcamp “Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ,” created and hosted by the Emmy-winning star; and the long-running sketch comedy series “Studio C,” which touts nearly two billion views on YouTube. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv’s programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network’s content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv’s diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

