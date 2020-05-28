Change Healthcare Launches Suite of Solutions to Support and Accelerate the Adoption of Virtual Care

Offers telehealth providers industry-standard APIs, world-class, secure, and scalable workflows, and connectivity to labs, payers, and healthcare providers nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIs–The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive increase in the use of virtual healthcare. To support the long-term increase in telehealth, Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today unveiled offerings that combine industry-standard APIs, software solutions, and hardware bundles to help telehealth platform vendors and healthcare providers rapidly deploy virtual care services.

As the industry embraces telemedicine, virtual diagnostics, and other digital services, and CMS, ONC, and health plans implement expansion of coverage and funding, virtual care providers face challenges expanding, managing, and billing for these services. Many telehealth providers have challenges tracking a patient’s eligibility, managing claims, or providing services—such as post-encounter lab orders and prescriptions—in an integrated fashion. Healthcare providers need to maintain appropriate levels of utilization while often enabling non-clinical staff to work remotely.

Now providers and telehealth platforms can easily discover, acquire, and implement solution sets that address these needs—with simplified contracting and no implementation and enrollment fees for telehealth APIs. Change Healthcare’s new Telehealth Medical Eligibility and Claims Management solution set now delivers APIs to check eligibility, submit claims, and manage the claims lifecycle. Additionally, the new Telehealth Lab Orders, Results, and ePrescribe solution set addresses connectivity challenges faced by telehealth vendors to order lab tests and prescribe medications. To further enable continuity of care and avoid a backlog of studies while radiologists work remotely, the new Medical Imaging Remote Reading solution combines the Change Healthcare Radiology Solutions™ platform with workstation and monitor hardware to enable diagnostic imaging studies from home and other alternative settings.

“These newly packaged solutions can help the virtual healthcare sector readily address their biggest obstacles with consistent workflows, world-class technology, scalability across all services, and comprehensive national connectivity,” said Gautam M. Shah, vice president, Platform and Marketplace at Change Healthcare. “Virtual healthcare providers can now better bridge the operational gaps in their capabilities, manage appropriate quality of care for patients, and close the crucial connections that will help them get reimbursed for their services.”

Telehealth platform providers and healthcare organizations can immediately access these telehealth offerings, along with Change Healthcare’s full portfolio of clinical, financial, operational, and patient experience API products on the Change Healthcare API & Services Connection™ Marketplace, as well as through the AWS Marketplace.*

These solutions leverage the Company’s connectivity to over 2,400 payers and 1 million physicians, and are powered by proven telehealth, claims management, lab ordering, e-prescribing, and radiology imaging products. To learn more about the Virtual Care Enablement Solution, as well as the full portfolio of open, standards-based API products that speed development of advanced healthcare solutions, along with selected hardware and software solutions, healthcare providers and platform vendors can visit the Change Healthcare Change Healthcare API & Services Connection™ Marketplace. To help platform providers quickly expand the reach of virtual care, all implementation and enrollment fees for telehealth APIs are waived.

