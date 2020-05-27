Phunware Announces Strategic Relationship with American Made Media Consultants for the Trump-Pence 2020 Reelection Campaign’s Mobile Application Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #MaaS—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its strategic relationship with American Made Media Consultants on the development, launch and ongoing management and evolution of the Trump-Pence 2020 Reelection Campaign’s mobile application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones.

The recently launched app portfolio engages supporters, constituents and voters and leverages Phunware’s fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile, called Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS). MaaS provides the products, solutions, data and services required by global brands for their digital transformation and mobile engagement initiatives and enables the following core functionality for the Trump-Pence branded Keep America Great apps:

Dedicated news feed to read articles, watch videos and stay up-to-date with President Trump’s social feed, tweets and announcements

Sign-up tool to volunteer, fundraise and learn how to help President Trump’s re-election campaign

Scheduling tool to discover and register for local, state and national events

Gamified loyalty system to accumulate reward points, including redemption capabilities for exclusive merchandise and upgraded experiences

Live stream events for virtual engagement

Mobile ticketing for in-person events

The app portfolio launched is an integral piece of the Trump campaign’s efforts to engage digitally with supporters on mobile. App users can access important event information, volunteer opportunities and real-time engagement while attending rallies, fundraisers and debates, whether virtually through the apps or in-person when it is possible to recommence live events. In addition to other ongoing engagement efforts by the campaign, the app portfolio boosts supporter enthusiasm and capitalizes on the momentum often seen at Trump rallies.

“We are extremely honored to be a key strategic relationship for American Made Media Consultants, tasked with developing, launching and supporting the branded app portfolio for our country’s President and Vice President,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our software provides the Trump-Pence team with powerful mobile tools for their high profile reelection campaign, allowing seamless one-to-one user engagement and interactions on a reliable and proven global platform.”

The gamified app portfolio is now available for download in both the Apple iTunes App Store and Google Play. For general information, please visit Trump-Pence 2020. For more specific product and feature reviews, including detailed mobile application analysis, please visit CNN either here or here, or The Washington Post here.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include Location Based services, Mobile Engagement, Content Management, Messaging, Advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and Analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

