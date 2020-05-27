AppsFlyer Launches “Next in Marketing”, a New Podcast With Guests From Today’s Top Brands to Discuss the Industry’s Hottest Topics

Hosted by Prominent Media, Marketing and Advertising Editor, Mike Shields, Next in Marketing will Engage with the Most Prominent Influencers and Experts in the Industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution, today announced the launch of Next in Marketing, the company’s new industry podcast. Hosted by Mike Shields, a former Editor at the Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, AdWeek and Digiday, Next In Marketing will take a deep dive into and chronicle the massive ongoing shifts and reinvention happening at the intersection of marketing, media and advertising.

“ AppsFlyer is at the forefront of mobile attribution, which really means they have this incredible front row seat to what real people are responding to from brands, media companies and of the course the biggest tech platforms on the planet,” said Mike Shields, CEO, Shields Strategic Consulting. “ It’s from that vantage point that we hope to explore today’s rapidly changing marketing landscape in depth. My hope is through this podcast we’ll deliver captivating and insightful commentary from some of the top experts and executives in this industry.”

As the world of marketing, media and advertising continues to change and these industries focus on new technologies, data and direct-to-consumer businesses, consumer behavior is also evolving as people become more attuned to the privacy and digital marketing practices. Next in Marketing will introduce listeners to leaders who are shaping the brands, consumer products and the technology that will define the next decade in marketing. These experts and influencers will explore topics including measurement and understanding user journeys to messaging customization. Listeners can also look forward to hearing stories of success, digital transformations and best practices while learning more about attribution and highly-relevant issues facing the industry today including privacy and security.

“ We’re in a really unique position at AppsFlyer with the level of insights we have access to, and the Next in Marketing podcast is a great way for us to offer listeners a dedicated space to discuss a variety of topics that are integral to our industry from attribution to the importance of measurement in a mobile-centric world,” said Brian Quinn, U.S. President & General Manager, AppsFlyer. “ Marketing as we know it is going through a transition in light of recent events. Rules are being rewritten, and I’m looking forward to hearing from the industry’s most forward-thinking minds to discuss topics that are not only relevant today, but will propel the future of how we operate and the technology we use.”

With new episodes airing bi-weekly, the Next in Marketing podcast launches today with two episodes. In the first episode we hear from NBCUniversal’s Chairman, Advertising & Client Partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, about the company’s ambitions for its over-the-top subscription video on demand streaming service, Peacock, and why she’s convinced advertising will play a vital role in the streaming war. In episode two, Twitch’s CMO, Doug Scott, tells listeners why he’s bullish on eSports and discusses all things streaming. Listeners can find the podcast across platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast.

To listen and subscribe to Next in Marketing please visit https://next-in-marketing.simplecast.com/.

