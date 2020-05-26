Senseonics Launches New Remote Monitoring App for Android Users in US

– Real-time glucose data and alerts of Eversense CGM users can now be remotely monitored by friends and family on Android or iOS operating system

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of Eversense® NOW Remote Monitoring App for Android Operating System.

“Now more than ever, the world relies upon remote methods of contact and support,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. “With the Eversense NOW app, Eversense CGM users can enjoy the added peace of mind that comes with knowing friends and family can remotely view real-time glucose data, see trend graphs, and receive real-time glucose alerts. With the launch of the Android platform, it joins our previously available Eversense NOW iOS platform to provide added support and convenience for our users during these unprecedented times.”

Eversense users, and their friends and family can update to the latest version of the Eversense CGM app and the Eversense NOW remote monitoring app now available on the Apple® App Store and Google Play™.

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose and can be removed, recharged and re-attached to the skin without discarding the sensor. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure and lasts up to 90 days.

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. It is intended to replace fingerstick blood glucose monitoring. The sensor insertion and removal is performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see global.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics’ CGM Systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

