Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts – Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wearable medical devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.24 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Demant AS, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., and Sonova Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented as below:

Application Therapeutic Medical Devices Diagnostic and Monitoring Medical Devices.

Geographic Landscape North America Europe Asia ROW



Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wearable medical devices market report covers the following areas:

Wearable Medical Devices Market size

Wearable Medical Devices Market trends

Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of innovative wearable medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable medical devices market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wearable medical devices market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Demant AS, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., and Sonova Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wearable medical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearable medical devices market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable medical devices market vendors

