Dip Dip, Hooray! Bojangles® Pimento Cheese is Back with New Ways to Enjoy

Fan-Favorite Cheesy Delicacy Returns as Original Spread and NEW Dipping Sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Run, don’t walk to your nearest Bojangles and dive spork first into its ooey, gooey, little-bit-of-spice and a whole-lot-of-cheddar Pimento Cheese. That’s right, Bojangles’ beloved Pimento Cheese is back for a limited time while supplies last.

“We’ve heard our fans’ Pimento pleas, and their wish is our command, so we’ve brought Pimento Cheese back with even more ways to enjoy,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles vice president of menu and culinary innovation. “Kick off your summer with our Pimento Cheese in all of its spreadable, pourable and dippable glory.”

Best enjoyed on biscuits and sandwiches and also served in a family-style 15 oz. tub, the wildly popular and sorely missed menu item first debuted last July for a limited time only.

In typical Southern fashion, Bojangles has welcomed a second guest to its Pimento Cheese palooza: a Pimento Cheese sauce. This decadent, melty sauce is delicious over Bojangles’ Seasoned Fries, folded into Macaroni ‘n Cheese and as a dipping sauce for Chicken Supremes® or Homestyle Tenders™.

Bojangles will be serving up some saucy, flagship menu items including Pimento Cheese Fries, Pimento Mac ‘n Cheese and a Chicken Supremes combo with Pimento Cheese dipping sauce. This warm sauce and its accompanying menu items will rotate off the menu at the end of June or while supplies last. Prices and participation may vary.

