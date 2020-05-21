Phunware Launches Next Generation Mobile Healthcare Solution at Parkview Health

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #MaaS—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) deployment with Parkview Health of Fort Wayne, Indiana, for its new digital front door on mobile.

Founded in 1878, Parkview Health is the region’s largest employer with more than 13,000 employees in 10 hospitals who serve nearly one million people across Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. The Parkview Health mobile application portfolio is available on the Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems to better engage patients across their continuum of care, all while optimizing operational and staff efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue. Patients, staff and visitors alike can now seamlessly engage with critical healthcare functions and navigate across more than 1.7 million square feet spanning seven floors, including more than 400 customized points of interest.

“The Parkview Health mobile application portfolio is an excellent example of the digital transformation in healthcare that Phunware can help leading healthcare organizations achieve,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By leveraging Phunware’s MaaS platform, Parkview Health now offers a frictionless experience through one stand-alone app for all of their needs, which is even more challenging and critical due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic specific to COVID-19.”

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic and Cerner, as well as telehealth service providers such as Teledoc and Amwell. This holistic approach completely eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of location based services

Epic MyChart integration with face ID biometric login medical record access

Prescription management with Teledoc and E-Visit functionality

Staff directory

Analytics

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Parkview

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health’s mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 13,000 co-workers, it serves as the region’s largest employer. Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women’s & Children’s Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview was recently named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes magazine and has been designated a Magnet® health system for nursing excellence.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Contacts

PR & Media Inquiries:

Lauren Beaubien



lbeaubien@phunware.com

T: (303) 434-1133

Investor Relations:

Brendhan Botkin



bbotkin@phunware.com

T: (512) 394-6837