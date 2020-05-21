Neustar Appoints Wes Nichols, Co-Founder of MarketShare, to Board of Directors

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Neustar—Neustar®, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced that Wes Nichols has been appointed as an independent, non-executive director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Nichols is a technology entrepreneur, an active technology investor and served as Neustar’s Senior Vice President of Strategy from 2015 to 2016 following Neustar’s acquisition of MarketShare, where he was co-founder and CEO.

“We are happy to have Wes back as part of Neustar,” said Stewart Bloom, Board Chairman, and Golden Gate Capital Operating Executive. “He continues to be a thought leader in the world of data and analytics, specifically around the technology behind data-driven decision-making for executives. As we continue to focus on helping companies determine the best allocation of resources, Wes’ experience, connections and insights will help Neustar position itself as an essential partner.”

“The acquisition of MarketShare was the bridge between Neustar’s unique ability to access and repurpose data and our ability to then use that data for marketing resource allocation, planning and attribution,” said Charlie Gottdiener, Neustar President & CEO. “It was the precursor to the solutions we sell today that drive data-driven marketing. Wes understands this world, he understands our proprietary OneID platform, and he understands what enterprises need to be competitive. Together, this brings a great asset to Neustar as we work to execute on our mission of enabling trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most.”

“It’s exciting to be back at Neustar as a member of its Board of Directors,” said Mr. Nichols. “When Golden Gate Capital and Charlie asked me to join the board, I agreed for the same reasons we chose to sell MarketShare to Neustar. The company was, and continues to be, the only truly neutral source of analytics and data in the market. As the world relies more heavily on data to drive decision-making, so too will it require companies who are dedicated to neutrality, privacy, transparency, and trust. Neustar is that company. I wanted to be a part of that in 2016, and I am thrilled to be part of it again in 2020 as a board member.”

About Wes Nichols

Wes Nichols is a technology entrepreneur, an active technology investor, and an advisor to CEOs. An industry authority in predictive analytics, marketing, AI/machine learning and digital transformation, Wes was also the author of the Harvard Business Review cover story, Analytics 2.0, on next-generation analytics to drive more predictive decision-making, with a follow-up article underway currently.

Most recently, Wes was the Senior Vice President of Strategy at Neustar, which was acquired by Golden Gate Capital in December 2016. A year earlier, Neustar acquired his company, MarketShare, where he was co-founder and CEO.

Prior, he was the founder and CEO of Direct Partners, building from scratch one of the industry’s first data-driven analytics and CRM companies, which was acquired by Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), where he later became CEO of the digital business at TBWA, serving Sony, Pfizer, Apple, Nissan and others.

Wes is a Board Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE), Strategic Advisor to the leadership of SNAP (NYSE: SNAP), Board Director of AI semantics software Persado and messaging technology company Urban Airship. Wes is also a Board Member and Finance Chair of the Los Angeles Police Foundation, helping to architect the technology blueprint for increased used of data, automation and operational efficiency. Wes is an active member in Young Presidents Organization, is the 2016 winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and was nominated as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

Wes graduated from Randolph-Macon College and The Johns Hopkins University, with degrees in Psychology and Business, respectively, and graduated from the President’s Program in Leadership at the Harvard Business School.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security, and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.

Contacts

Neustar Media

Trish Drennan



Trish.Drennan@team.neustar

703.725.7625