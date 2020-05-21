Access to Information to Empower Frontline Workers: Workforce Institute Radio Podcast

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kronos Incorporated:

What: Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, welcomes Workforce Institute board member John Frehse, senior managing director at Ankura Consulting Group, to discuss his chapter in the most recent Workforce Institute book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce,” about the benefits of providing frontline workers with intuitive and relevant access to data to empower both employees and the organization to be more productive and efficient. Topics discussed include: How access to information transforms the workplace to help and empower frontline workers make better decisions faster; The overall impact of trust and how sincere leadership can boost employee engagement and productivity – especially during times of uncertainty; and Specific examples of organizations that have uncovered the right data, shared it with employees, and have seen successful new operating and decisioning models. When: Available now. Where: The Workforce Institute at Kronos podcast page or at Apple Podcasts. Why: The Workforce Institute provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforces effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute’s research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.

