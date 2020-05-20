Phunware Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Mobile Healthcare Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #MaaS—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) to offer HPE’s healthcare customers a digital front door on mobile by integrating Aruba Networks mobility solutions with Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) healthcare products and solutions.

Founded after Hewlett-Packard split in November 2015, HPE offers a global, edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that includes both Aruba’s wireless solutions and Meridian Platform. Phunware’s digital front door software and infrastructure is further integrated with Aruba Beacons to power indoor mapping, navigation and wayfinding, as well as blue-dot location and proximity-aware push notifications, alerts and messaging.

“We are thrilled to partner with a worldwide leader in enterprise mobility, all while expanding the reach and distribution of our digital front door solution with HPE’s global customer base,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By integrating Meridian location technology into our digital front door solution for healthcare, we expect to showcase the extensibility of our MaaS platform for Apple iOS and Google Android patient environments on mobile with real-time, one-to-one engagements, interactions and traceability, both indoors and outdoors.”

Phunware’s digital front door enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers so that they can better engage their patients across a continuum of care while optimizing both operational and staff efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue. Platform integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic and Cerner, and telehealth service providers such as Amwell, completely eliminate the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering patients and families a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. For location based services, Phunware has integrated Aruba’s Meridian BluDot Software Development Kit (SDK) in order to deliver seamless functionality with Aruba Beacons. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Appointment reminders

Asset tracking

Location sharing

Dwell time monitoring

Virtual visits

EHR integration

Content management

Analytics

