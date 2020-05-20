Discovery Cube Brings Science To Life With Launch Of Interactive STEM Platform – Discovery Cube Connect

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Discovery Cube today announced the launch of their new interactive STEM platform, Discovery Cube Connect. As the digital extension to the three Southern California locations, the platform connects parents, educators and students with some of the best hands-on STEM activities and resources on the web. All content on the Discovery Cube Connect site has been rated and reviewed by parents and educators and is available free of charge for young learners at home or in the classroom.



Discovery Cube Connect was developed to inspire a love for learning through the connected world of scientific exploration where young minds can interact, engage and share their work from home or the classroom. The site initially delivers over 150+ hands-on interactive science activities for K-5 students, many aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, with all Pre-K-8 grade level content available in the coming weeks.

“Discovery Cube is responding to the way students learn and interact with the world today,” said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. “During this time, it was important for us to find a way to better serve students who are now faced with being the first generation of distance learners and bring real-world science into the home or classroom.”

All content on the site has been carefully selected by Discovery Cube’s educational experts and aligns with K-8 grade level standards. Beyond the quality of the content available, the site is home to 700+ educator and parent reviews based on a 5-star rating of educational value, learning potential, ease of use and the ever-important, overall fun for the kids.

“Discovery Cube Connect seeks to help educators and parents take the guesswork out of finding quality STEM content online. With our new platform, content is organized by grade level and subject matter and a search engine allows users to sort by standards, STEM topics and ratings,” said Tina Rolewicz, Vice President of Education, Discovery Cube. “All content is vetted by Discovery Cube educators and selected based on the learning value it brings and the fun a student has with it.”

The breadth of content on Discovery Cube Connect empowers both parents and educators to create digital learning environments that support the success of all learners. The site connects users with some of the best scientific resources available today including hands-on activities, educational videos, interactive experiments and home-based exploration across nine science-based categories including, chemistry, earth and environment, engineering, life and marine science, physics, space, STEM entertainment and technology.

Given the current school closures, the need for high-quality, distance learning tools and digital resources is at a premium and Discovery Cube Connect is here to support all educators in their efforts to transform students learning with digital media. The site will continue to enhance user experience as new features, content and activities are added like live-streaming, mobile shopping and expert-led webinars.

Discovery Cube Connect is available on most connected devices including iOS and Android desktops, laptops and mobile phones.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 “Most Trusted Brands” in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House. In November 2014, a second Discovery Cube location was opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley offering exhibits and programs unique to Los Angeles. Most recently, Discovery Cube’s Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean and marine science education and programs. Discovery Cube Connect is the digital platform for the Discovery Science center’s interactive and online educational offering. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

