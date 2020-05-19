Manage Your Business On the Go with iQ Now from FIS

Key facts

New Worldpay from FIS mobile app, iQ Now enables merchants to monitor real-time business performance from their mobile devices.

An all-in-one app solution for Apple and Android devices, iQ Now features at-a-glance reports, tap-and-snap dispute resolution, and a holistic view of key business performance metrics.

iQ Now is one of Worldpay from FIS’s latest solutions that can help small merchant businesses manage their daily operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As merchants around the world grapple with the impact of COVID-19 on their operations, financial services technology leader FIS™ (NYSE: FIS) has launched iQ Now, a new mobile app for Worldpay’s small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that delivers actionable insights into the health of the business.

Available for Apple and Android devices, the Worldpay iQ Now app enables business owners to monitor performance on the go from their mobile devices. Unlike other apps in the market, iQ Now integrates data from banks and third-party financial institutions to provide SMBs a holistic view of key performance metrics about their business, from sales and cash flow to refund and dispute activity.

“ We built iQ Now from the ground up with the needs of SMBs in mind,” said Nicole Jass, Head of SMB Merchant Products, Worldpay Merchant Solutions, FIS. “ As SMBs adjust to social distancing and stay-at-home measures, iQ Now gives critical insights and tools to business owners so they can spend less time on non-productive tasks and gain more control over their business operations in this critical time.”

iQ Now is designed to maximize ease-of-use and self-service, featuring simple biometric-based login, push notifications, and all-in-one functionality. At-a-glance graphs and reports provide merchants with real-time views of their business performance. Simple click-and-point functionality allows them to drill down on key metrics such as average sale size and store productivity.

Also unique to iQ Now are the app’s streamlined “tap-and-snap” workflows, which merchants can use to handle disputes and refunds on their own. Business owners can take photos of receipts and documentation with their device’s camera and submit within the app, removing the need to contact Worldpay’s dedicated disputes team.

The app also features a series of instructional how-to videos that empower merchants to troubleshoot and resolve common service issues without needing to contact customer support.

“ iQ Now saves me time by allowing me to quickly access the data I need, such as the trending page and the ability to pull monthly statements in a few simple taps,” said Dawn Lang, Office Manager, Amelia East Family Dentistry. “ Whereas before we would need to use multiple applications and reports for this kind of insight, it’s incredible to be able to give our doctors an overview of the health of the business in a single glance at any given time.”

