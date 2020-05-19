Flagler Health+ and Healthfully Offer Back-to-Work Solution for Employers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Partners Flagler Health+ and Healthfully have leveraged their combined expertise, advanced technology, community health solutions, and COVID-19 testing experience to bring a comprehensive COVID-19 back-to-work program to employers. The program provides complete exposure prevention, testing, and management with robust security and HIPAA compliance. The back-to-work offering contains essential technology features and health services to maximize employee safety and care, including:

Employee daily self-screening and attestation

Alerts and notifications for employer, employees and providers

Telehealth physician visits and lab orders

Testing and lab results

Secure messaging

Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting

Exposure management and compliance reporting

Isolation & quarantine support communities

Employee education

Works on any platform: Web, iOS, Android

“As our area’s largest private employer and also as a healthcare provider, we understand the important role that employee self-monitoring, reporting, contact tracing and effective testing strategies have on keeping our workforce safe,” stated Jason Barrett, Flagler Health+ President & CEO. “Working with Healthfully, we have created a solution that helps employers, employees and customers feel confident that organizations are taking the risks related to COVID-19 seriously and that they have an easy-to-deploy and effective plan in place for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

How it Works

First, through a HIPAA compliant mobile app, employees learn about the importance of self-monitoring and safe behaviors. They answer a few quick questions daily to attest that they are not exhibiting symptoms and/or have not exposed to someone with COVID-19. If the survey algorithm determines that an employee needs a COVID-19 test, a provider will first conduct an online visit. If the provider confirms that a test is necessary, the employee will be tested same day at a convenient location. Employees who test positive receive information about self-isolation, have access to online care and check-ins, as well as virtual support groups, all within the safe and secure application. Employers will be notified of the positive test and receive a contact tracing report. The employer dashboard also tracks their team members’ compliance with self-monitoring, status alerts and return to work notices of staff who are in the 14- day self-isolation period.

Key Employer Benefits

One-stop, comprehensive program to address COVID-19 back-to-work

Affordable & easy-to-deploy

Boost employee and consumer confidence

Help maintain a safe environment that fosters business continuity and productivity.

“Safe, secure, and well-managed return-to-work requires a strong blend of technology and services. Through our partnership with Flagler Health+, we have leveraged our already robust clinical platform to deliver an end-to-end solution,” added Healthfully Chief Executive Officer Paul Viskovich. “At Healthfully, we simplify the healthcare experience for everyone, so patients can get the care they need, the support they want and the inspiration to achieve better health. This employer solution is based on those principles with added components to keep employees in the workplace safe.”

Employers interested in finding out more about the Flagler Health+ & Healthfully COVID-19 employer solution, can click on the COVID-19 icon at www.FlaglerHospital.org or visit https://healthfully.io/solutions/employers-back-to-work

ABOUT FLAGLER HEALTH+

Flagler Health+ is a total-care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From working with area schools to address youth behavioral health to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is building healthier communities. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community.

ABOUT HEALTHFULLY

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health, providing enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. Headquarters are located in Los Angeles with regional offices in Florida and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.healthfully.io and LinkedIn: Healthfully

Contacts

Gina Mangus



Flagler Health+



904-819-4431



gina.mangus@flaglerhospital.org

Don Fallati



Healthfully



914-833-9157



don@healthfully.io