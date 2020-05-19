Essent Group Ltd. Announces that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Will be Held in Virtual Format

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) (the “Company”) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Company will not hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in person and will instead be holding it in a virtual format only originating from Bermuda.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in a virtual meeting format only at https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 to begin at 2 p.m., Atlantic Daylight Time. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. To participate, shareholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such shareholder and the meeting password, essent2020 (case sensitive).

Regardless of whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all shareholders are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

A notice regarding the change of location of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is provided in the Notice.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

