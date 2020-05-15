    • News

    Phunware Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUNPhunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provided an update on recent business developments.

    “During extremely challenging times, we are successfully executing our operational model and business strategy to become the premier digital transformation source for mobile initiatives worldwide,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. ”The latest quarter closed with nearly $11 million in Backlog and accelerated our Net Revenues composition specific to the use of our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform for mobile to more than 90% of Net Revenues.”

    The Company expects to see a flat to slightly down Net Revenues total for the coming quarter, which it believes to represent a bottom for the year and a Net Revenues base from which it will re-accelerate its growth sequentially during both the third quarter and fourth quarter thereafter.

    First Quarter 2020 Summary Financial Highlights

    – Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.6 million

    – Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $2.4 million

    – Gross Margin was 58.7%

    – Net Loss was ($4.0) million

    – Net Loss per Share was ($0.10)

    – Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was ($3.2) million

    “We are pleased to have achieved year-over-year margin improvements of nearly 800 basis points and a 54% reduction in cash used in operations during the comparable period inclusive of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “We have strengthened our balance sheet and provided increased operational flexibility and runway, all while laser focused on executing against our existing customer contracts, aggressively pursuing new business opportunities and partnerships and successfully launching new MaaS platform products and solutions within our Healthcare, Smart Cities, Corporate Campus and Political Advocacy verticals.”

    Recent Business Highlights and Announcements

    ● Notable Strategic Announcements:

    ● Notable Customer and Partner Wins:

    ● Notable Product Updates:

    Transcript Information

    A transcript will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Company’s financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The transcript will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com.

    Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

    The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

    By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

    Disclosure Information

    Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

    About Phunware, Inc.

    Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

    Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

    Financial Results

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (In thousands, except per share information)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    March 31,
    2020

     

    December 31
    2019

     

     

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

    Cash

    $

    833

     

     

    $

    276

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,153 and $3,179 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

    913

     

     

     

    1,671

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    475

     

     

     

    368

     

    Total current assets

     

    2,221

     

     

     

    2,315

     

     

     

     

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    16

     

     

     

    24

     

    Goodwill

     

    25,784

     

     

     

    25,857

     

    Intangible assets, net

     

    212

     

     

     

    253

     

    Deferred tax asset – long term

     

    241

     

     

     

    241

     

    Restricted cash

     

    91

     

     

     

    86

     

    Other assets

     

    276

     

     

     

    276

     

    Total assets

    $

    28,841

     

     

    $

    29,052

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    10,670

     

     

    $

    10,159

     

    Accrued expenses

     

    4,404

     

     

     

    4,035

     

    Deferred revenue

     

    3,132

     

     

     

    3,360

     

    PhunCoin deposits

     

    1,202

     

     

     

    1,202

     

    Factored receivables payable

     

    450

     

     

     

    1,077

     

    Current maturities of long-term debt, net

     

    1,195

     

     

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    21,053

     

     

     

    19,833

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term debt

     

    2,104

     

     

     

    910

     

    Long-term debt – related party

     

    755

     

     

     

    195

     

    Deferred tax liability

     

    241

     

     

     

    241

     

    Deferred revenue

     

    3,200

     

     

     

    3,764

     

    Deferred rent

     

    135

     

     

     

    83

     

    Total liabilities

     

    27,488

     

     

     

    25,026

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.0001 par value

     

    4

     

     

     

    4

     

    Additional paid in capital

     

    129,370

     

     

     

    128,008

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

    (454

    )

     

     

    (382

    )

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (127,567

    )

     

     

    (123,604

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

    1,353

     

     

     

    4,026

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    28,841

     

     

    $

    29,052

     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

    (In thousands, except per share information)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net revenues

    $

    2,640

     

     

    $

    5,315

     

    Cost of revenues (1)

     

    1,091

     

     

     

    2,617

     

    Gross profit

     

    1,549

     

     

     

    2,698

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing (1)

     

    605

     

     

     

    724

     

    General and administrative (1)

     

    3,945

     

     

     

    3,975

     

    Research and development (1)

     

    861

     

     

     

    1,309

     

    Total operating expenses

     

    5,411

     

     

     

    6,008

     

    Operating loss

     

    (3,862

    )

     

     

    (3,310

    )

     

     

     

     

    Other income (expense):

     

     

     

    Interest expense

     

    (101

    )

     

     

    (188

    )

    Other income

     

     

     

    4

     

    Total other expense

     

    (101

    )

     

     

    (184

    )

    Net loss

     

    (3,963

    )

     

     

    (3,494

    )

    Other comprehensive loss:

     

     

     

    Cumulative translation adjustment

     

    (72

    )

     

     

    27

     

    Comprehensive loss

    $

    (4,035

    )

     

    $

    (3,467

    )

     

     

     

     

    Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

    $

    (0.10

    )

     

    $

    (0.12

    )

     

     

     

     

    Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

     

    40,095

     

     

     

    30,264

     

    (1) Includes Stock-based compensation as follows:

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

    $

    51

     

     

    $

    14

     

    Sales and marketing

     

    7

     

     

     

    (25

    )

    General and administrative

     

    599

     

     

     

    23

     

    Research and development

     

    (22

    )

     

     

    (1

    )

    Total stock-based compensation

    $

    635

     

     

    $

    11

     

    Phunware, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Operating activities

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (3,963

    )

     

    $

    (3,494

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation

     

    8

     

     

     

    16

     

    Amortization of acquired intangibles

     

    41

     

     

     

    75

     

    Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

     

    13

     

     

     

    Loss on sale of digital currencies

     

     

     

    4

     

    Bad debt expense (recovery)

     

    (16

    )

     

     

    15

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

    635

     

     

     

    11

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

    783

     

     

     

    850

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    (108

    )

     

     

    (34

    )

    Accounts payable

     

    851

     

     

     

    (1,290

    )

    Accrued expenses

     

    643

     

     

     

    (87

    )

    Deferred revenue

     

    (792

    )

     

     

    (182

    )

    Net cash used in operating activities

     

    (1,905

    )

     

     

    (4,116

    )

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies

     

     

     

    88

     

    Net cash provided by investing activities

     

     

     

    88

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs

     

    2,595

     

     

     

    Proceeds from related party bridge loans

     

    560

     

     

     

    Net repayments on factoring agreement

     

    (627

    )

     

     

    (803

    )

    Proceeds from warrant exercises

     

     

     

    5,731

     

    Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

     

    15

     

     

     

    35

     

    Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments

     

     

     

    (6,240

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

     

    2,543

     

     

     

    (1,277

    )

     

     

     

     

    Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash

     

    (76

    )

     

     

    26

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

     

    562

     

     

     

    (5,279

    )

    Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

     

    362

     

     

     

    6,344

     

    Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

    $

    924

     

     

    $

    1,065

     

    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

     

     

     

    Interest paid

    $

    98

     

     

    $

    213

     

    Income taxes paid

    $

     

     

    $

     

    Non-cash investing and financing activities:

     

     

     

    Proceeds due from transfer agent for warrant exercises

    $

     

     

    $

    361

     

    Issuance of common stock for payment of legal and board of director fees

    $

    492

     

     

    $

     

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

    Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

    We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

    Phunware, Inc.

    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (3,963

    )

     

    $

    (3,494

    )

    Add back: Depreciation and amortization

     

    49

     

     

     

    91

     

    Add back: Interest expense

     

    101

     

     

     

    188

     

    EBITDA

     

    (3,813

    )

     

     

    (3,215

    )

    Add Back: Stock-based compensation

     

    635

     

     

     

    11

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    (3,178

    )

     

    $

    (3,204

    )

    Phunware, Inc.

    Supplemental Information

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

    Net Revenues

     

     

    Platform subscriptions and services

    $

    2,391

     

    $

    4,821

     

    Application transaction

     

    249

     

     

    494

     

    Net revenues

    $

    2,640

     

    $

    5,315

     

    Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues

     

    90.6

    %

     

    90.7

    %

    Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues

     

    9.4

    %

     

    9.3

    %

     

    Contacts

    PR & Media Inquiries:
    Lauren Beaubien

    lbeaubien@phunware.com
    T: (303) 434-1133

    Investor Relations:
    Brendhan Botkin

    bbotkin@phunware.com
    T: (512) 394-6837

