FOX Nation Launches on Cox Contour TV

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation, the on demand, subscription streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, is now available to Cox Contour TV customers and to Internet-only customers with the Contour Stream Player, announced John Finley, Executive Vice President of Development for FOX Nation.

Cox customers will now have access to FOX Nation through Cox on Demand on Contour, and across devices via the Contour app and portal, as well as the Contour Stream Player, Cox’s service for Internet-only customers. Contour customers can add FOX Nation to their service for $5.99 per month. Additionally, Contour and Contour Stream Player customers with a voice remote can say “FOX Nation” directly into the remote to launch the service.

In making this announcement, Mr. Finley said, “Since first launching our platform in 2018, the demand for FOX Nation has only grown and we look forward to further expanding and introducing Cox’s customers to this service.”

Cox customers will have access to FOX Nation’s robust range of content, including historic documentaries, long and short-form programming, extended versions of FOX News Channel’s most popular shows, investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities and signature specials. Original programming includes series such as: PARK’D helmed by travel and lifestyle host Abby Hornacek who takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the country’s most captivating landmarks; The Pursuit! hosted by country music star John Rich featuring interviews with fellow musical guests as they showcase their journey to achieving the American dream; Lara Logan Has No Agenda, hosted by former 60 Minutes anchor and war correspondent Lara Logan; and longtime legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace’s signature daily crime stories program.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members’ only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as historic documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity platforms.

