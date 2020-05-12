August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Now Available

Consumers Can Now Secure Homes With the Most Feature-Rich, Compact Smart Lock

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door solutions, announced today that the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available for purchase. The retrofit smart lock comes equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi connection and a brand new compact design the size of a standard doorknob, courtesy of August co-founder and renowned designer Yves Béhar. This new flagship smart lock makes the smart home an accessible reality, bringing never before experienced intelligence, awareness, and security to your front door.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a sleek new offering – one that is 45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, yet still delivers the same advanced features, functionality and security. From convenient access sharing and remote management to automatic locking/unlocking and 24/7 monitoring to strict security and privacy policies, it provides users with complete control over and insight into their front door’s activities, from anywhere in the world. The new smart lock provides a smoother turning mechanism and its face offers softer surface transitions and rounded edges, while the refined, textured ridges surrounding the lock invite tactility when the lock is manually rotated. There is also a new August badge that visually helps users identify the device’s lock status.

“We’re always looking to explore how far we can push front door access, and the next frontier we wanted to tackle was fitting all the benefits of an August Smart Lock into a more discreet, yet beautiful package,” said Jason Johnson, co-founder of August. “Designing and building this new compact smart lock that offers as many capabilities as it does was no easy feat, so we are extremely proud to be able to provide our current and future customers with the best available product on the market.”

August’s full suite of integrations is available through the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, including those with Airbnb, Samsung SmartThings, SimpliSafe, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and much more. Its built-in Wi-Fi connection eliminates the need for customers to pair it with an external bridge for remote access, simplifying the setup process even further – all one needs to do is pair it with the top-rated (4.8 stars) August App to secure, monitor and manage access to their home from their mobile phone.

Starting today, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock can be purchased for $249.99 MSRP at August.com and Best Buy USA. It will be available at additional leading retailers starting May 17.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

Contacts

Yulimar Chiu



yulimar@praytellagency.com