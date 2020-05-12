A Place for Mom Launches Live Virtual Tour App to Simplify and Improve the Experience of Researching Senior Living Communities

App connects families and A Place for Mom’s network of 15,000 communities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aging–A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM) has designed a virtual tour app to help families and the senior living industry. The app delivers a platform for seniors and families to easily schedule and participate in live community tours, creating a seamless digital experience that is designed to meet current needs and be a permanent solution for the industry long term.

“COVID-19 drove a digital revolution overnight and it’s here to stay,” said Larry Kutscher, CEO, APFM. “With families researching an average of four facilities before making a decision, we have an opportunity to greatly improve that process to create a better experience. Community and family feedback is very positive.”

According to data from APFM, more than 50 percent of families need buy-in from multiple family members to make a decision. The app enables people to join across geographies with a secure connection. It also allows families to schedule/reschedule as needed and delivers automated alerts with appointment reminders.

“The virtual tour app is very user-friendly and the personal interaction was top notch. All our questions were answered and it truly helped us in choosing the best location for our father,” said Sean Osaki, a recent APFM customer.

Approximately 300 of APFM’s 15,000 communities are currently using the app, and it officially rolls out nationally in June 2020 across Android and iOS devices.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to utilize technology to reach our prospective residents and senior population,” said Addison Inman Jr., Sales Leader at Holiday Retirement. “It’s such a positive experience having extra tools in our playbook to help those in need.”

Senior living communities and families have been using different technologies to conduct and participate in virtual tours, leading to unreliable service, user errors, and frustrations with having to learn, upload and manage multiple systems. APFM’s app addresses these issues by standardizing the virtual touring process with an easy-to-use platform that launches in just one click. As an added benefit for communities, the app also collects and delivers immediate post-tour feedback from families.

APFM plans to build new features in the app over time to further simplify the senior living decision-making process for families and help communities easily get reporting and real-time feedback from customers.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom, Inc. is the largest senior living advisory service in North America with 15,000 communities. It operates a trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors for insight-driven and personalized solutions. APFM helps hundreds of thousands of families make the right choice for their loved ones each year. www.aplaceformom.com

Contacts

Morgan Guthrie, pressinquiry@aplaceformom.com