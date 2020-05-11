Triller Announces “Big Boss Talks” Hosted by Hip Hop Influencer & Legend Breyon Prescott

New five-part Triller series to feature exclusive in-depth interviews with actor and writer Tyrin Turner

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triller, the AI-powered music video “social streaming”™ platform, today announced “Big Boss Talks,” a new 5-episode online series hosted by multi-talented Grammy nominated producer and A&R executive Breyon Prescott. In the exclusive Triller series “Big Boss Talks,” Mr. Prescott and Tyrin Turner will dive into a variety of topics including social media, quarantine, the entertainment industry, new music & artists, and unbelievable life stories. The first episode of “Big Boss Talks” featuring Prescott and Turner premieres May 12, 2020 on the Triller app for iOS and Android.

“Big Boss Talks is an original and exclusive opportunity for Triller fans to peek behind the curtain and get an intimate look at Tyrin Turner and his life,” said Breyon Prescott. “I’m excited to team up with Triller and be part of the company’s exclusive and relevant streaming content to the masses.”

Breyon Prescott is the CEO of Chameleon Entertainment and previously served as president of A&R Urban at Epic Records. Mr. Prescott’s credits include numerous #1 and Grammy Award-winning singles as well as serving as an A&R executive, producer and executive producer on multi-platinum projects with artists including Jamie Foxx, Drake, Kanye West, D’Angelo, Angie Stone, Brandy, and more. Mr. Prescott recently went viral as the show-stealing background dancer in the Teddy Riley vs Babyface Verzuz battle. A social influencer in the Triller community and hip hop culture, “Big Boss Talks” will give viewers a chance to meet “the man behind the meme.”

Actor and writer Tyrin Turner is best known for playing the lead role of Caine Lawson in the film Menace II Society. He also has made guest appearances on television shows including Chicago Hope and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Turner has made numerous cameo appearances in urban music videos, including the central character in Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation video. Turner is also known for writing comedy material for Jamie Foxx and Affion Crockett.

“We’re thrilled to add the ‘Big Boss Talks’ curated series to our Triller lineup,” said Mike Lu, CEO, Triller. “Breyon Prescott is a luminary in the entertainment business and his interview with Tyrin Turner will take viewers behind the scenes for a truly exclusive Triller experience.”

With over 85M total downloads and close to 30M monthly active users, Triller is one of the world’s most successful short-form apps. “Big Boss Talks” is just the latest in a series of feature-rich content and community offerings from Triller including the Trillerfest online music festival and integration with Snapchat. Triller plans to announce new partnerships, product enhancements and other offerings in 2020 to continue giving users an unparalleled enhanced experience. The Triller app is available for download on iOS and Android.

For more information on Triller, visit www.triller.co.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

Contacts

Triller



Donna Loughlin Michaels



(408) 393-5575 | donna@lmgpr.com

Breyon Prescott



Courtney Lowery Media



CourtneyLoweryMedia@gmail.com