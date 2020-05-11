Logility Webcast: Weathering Supply Chain Storms with Advanced Analytics

Live Event Explores How to Protect Your Organization from Supply Chain Disruptions

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvancedAnalytics–Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast: Weathering Supply Chain Storms with Advanced Analytics. Featuring industry experts Sean Willems, Ph.D., University of Tennessee, Bill Panak, Logility and Mac McGary, Logility, this live webcast will explore how advanced analytics can help create a resilient enterprise by optimizing supply chains against current and future disruptions.

Unexpected events are inevitable. Supply chains must sense and respond quickly to minimize the impact of unplanned shocks and seize new opportunities for profitable growth. In this webcast, attendees will learn how a Supply Chain Digital Twin powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can quickly analyze the impact of potential changes to accelerate the speed and precision to make informed decisions. The webcast will also highlight real-world examples of leading companies that use advanced analytics to turn vast amounts of data into actionable insights to improve service levels, margins and speed to market.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Weathering Supply Chain Storms with Advanced Analytics

Speaker: Sean Willems, Ph.D., Haslam Chair in Supply Chain Analytics, University of Tennessee, Bill Panak, vice president, data science, Logility and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility.

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Register Today: https://bit.ly/3bJaYU4

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

