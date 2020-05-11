Available Exclusively at Walmart, Seagate’s New PhotoDrive Offers Three-Year Complimentary Mylio Create Plan

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Mylio—Mylio, a photo organizer app that manages digital clutter across devices, announced today that, for a limited time, the purchase of a Seagate PhotoDrive backup device will include a complimentary, three-year Mylio Create plan. Valued at $150, the plan includes automatic multi-device syncing for up to 50,000 photos, premium editing features, and cloud-optional backup storage. The Seagate PhotoDrive with the Mylio Create plan is available only at Walmart beginning on May 16th, 2020 in most stores.

“We are thrilled to offer the complimentary Mylio Create subscription to customers who purchase Seagate’s PhotoDrive,” said Jeff Fochtman, Seagate’s Vice President of Global Marketing and Consumer Solutions. “Now, it will be easier than ever for our users to organize and curate their photo collections while de-cluttering their digital life across all devices.”

In the past year, Mylio has experienced exponential, 7x year-over-year user growth (2019-2020). This is primarily attributed to three factors: Mylio’s expanded visibility efforts, including its offerings with Seagate; refinements of the app; and marketplace changes.

According to Mylio CEO David Vaskevitch, “In 2019 Mylio debuted online advertising, PR and social media, launched its first offering with Seagate, and an affiliate program. We also simplified the app, making Mylio more appealing to a broader base of consumers.”

Since Mylio was introduced, the photo management landscape has dramatically changed. Specialty solutions like Aperture, Picasa, PikNik, iPhoto, and others are gone, leaving a sizable void in the middle of the market. People who take a lot of photos need a way to organize and preserve them, and for non-photography professionals, Mylio is the last app standing.

Vaskevitch added, “These market changes opened the door for Mylio to provide an advanced solution across the entire photo organization and management journey—from importing and storing, organizing and searching, to editing, experiencing and sharing photos. Our expanded relationship with Seagate and availability in Walmart will help us introduce Mylio to more consumers seeking a complete photo organization and management solution.”

About Mylio

Mylio offers a simple and powerful solution for organizing and managing digital photo clutter so users can automate how they preserve, protect and curate their photo memories. As a visual organizer, Mylio offers multiple ways to store, protect and access photos while providing the control, autonomy, and tools needed to organize photos across devices so they are always with you. Mylio is a free service and offers a premium service for photo enthusiasts. The Mylio app is available for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. Learn more.

