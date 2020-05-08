    • News

    EVERTEC Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

    Suspends Annual Guidance

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

    First Quarter 2020 Highlights

    • Revenue grew 3% to $121.9 million
    • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $22.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% to $56.3 million
    • Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.46, a decrease of 8%

    Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “First and foremost, we want to express our sympathies to those impacted by the pandemic and our gratitude to the essential workers on the front lines. At Evertec, we have learned from previous natural disasters to be resilient as well as to be focused on the safety of our team members and our customers. While we continue to monitor the pandemic’s impact to our business, at this time, the depth and length of the impact is unclear, so we are suspending our annual guidance. We will continue our focus on our strategic initiatives that will build momentum for our growth strategy over the longer-term.”

    First Quarter 2020 Results

    Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $121.9 million, an increase of 3% compared with $118.8 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter reflected growth in the first two months of the quarter, partially offset by slowdown in transactions resulting from COVID-19 during March and the prior year recognition of $2.7 million in one-time revenue related to a completed project.

    Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $22.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, a decrease of $4.4 million or $0.06 per diluted share as compared to the prior year.

    Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $56.3 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 46.2%, a decrease of approximately 230 basis points from the prior year. The year over year decrease in margin primarily reflects the impact of lower transactional revenues primarily driven by COVID-19 as well as higher operational expenses.

    Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $33.5 million, a decrease of 10% compared with $37.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.46, a decrease of 8% compared to $0.50 in the prior year.

    Share Repurchase

    During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 336 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.73 per share for a total of $7.3 million. As of March 31, 2020, a total of approximately $23 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

    2020 Outlook

    The Company is suspending its financial outlook for 2020 given the uncertainty around the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

    Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

    The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results today at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10142331. The replay will be available through Friday, May 15, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

    About Evertec

    EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

    The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

    EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

    Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

    Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

    Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

    The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

    Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company’s processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company’s systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH® network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes affecting Puerto Rico and/or the Caribbean, as well as other potential natural disasters; the nature, timing and amount of any restatement; and the potential impact of COVID-19 on our revenues, net income and liquidity due to future disruptions in operations as well as the macroeconomic instability caused by the pandemic.

    Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

     

     

     

    Three months ended March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

     

    $

    121,942

     

     

    $

    118,836

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating costs and expenses

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

     

    54,067

     

     

    50,019

     

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

     

    17,317

     

     

    15,139

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    17,795

     

     

    16,273

     

    Total operating costs and expenses

     

    89,179

     

     

    81,431

     

    Income from operations

     

    32,763

     

     

    37,405

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

     

    363

     

     

    259

     

    Interest expense

     

    (6,779

    )

     

    (7,551

    )

    Earnings of equity method investment

     

    338

     

     

    222

     

    Other income, net

     

    108

     

     

    208

     

    Total non-operating expenses

     

    (5,970

    )

     

    (6,862

    )

    Income before income taxes

     

    26,793

     

     

    30,543

     

    Income tax expense

     

    4,518

     

     

    3,809

     

    Net income

     

    22,275

     

     

    26,734

     

    Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

     

    64

     

     

    90

     

    Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

     

    22,211

     

     

    26,644

     

    Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

     

     

     

     

    Foreign currency translation adjustments

     

    (8,305

    )

     

    1,965

     

    Loss on cash flow hedges

     

    (11,859

    )

     

    (4,055

    )

    Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

     

    $

    2,047

     

     

    $

    24,554

     

    Net income per common share:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.31

     

     

    $

    0.37

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.30

     

     

    $

    0.36

     

    Shares used in computing net income per common share:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    72,012,648

     

     

    72,378,532

     

    Diluted

    73,293,005

    73,770,066

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

     

    (In thousands)

     

    March 31, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

    Assets

     

     

     

     

    Current Assets:

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    103,521

     

     

    $

    111,030

     

    Restricted cash

     

    21,583

     

     

    20,091

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    95,305

     

     

    106,812

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    39,904

     

     

    38,085

     

    Total current assets

     

    260,313

     

     

    276,018

     

    Investment in equity investee

     

    12,568

     

     

    12,288

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    41,984

     

     

    43,791

     

    Operating lease right-of-use asset

     

    28,356

     

     

    29,979

     

    Goodwill

     

    394,498

     

     

    399,487

     

    Other intangible assets, net

     

    229,787

     

     

    241,937

     

    Deferred tax asset

     

    3,261

     

     

    2,131

     

    Net investment in leases

     

    554

     

     

    722

     

    Other long-term assets

     

    7,897

     

     

    5,323

     

    Total assets

     

    $

    979,218

     

     

    $

    1,011,676

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

    Current Liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accrued liabilities

     

    $

    52,652

     

     

    $

    58,160

     

    Accounts payable

     

    28,230

     

     

    39,165

     

    Unearned income

     

    18,138

     

     

    20,668

     

    Income tax payable

     

    9,190

     

     

    6,298

     

    Current portion of long-term debt

     

    14,250

     

     

    14,250

     

    Current portion of operating lease liability

     

    5,740

     

     

    5,773

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    128,200

     

     

    144,314

     

    Long-term debt

     

    490,844

     

     

    510,947

     

    Deferred tax liability

     

    2,957

     

     

    4,261

     

    Unearned income – long term

     

    32,037

     

     

    28,437

     

    Operating lease liability – long-term

     

    22,869

     

     

    24,679

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    39,627

     

     

    27,415

     

    Total liabilities

     

    716,534

     

     

    740,053

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 71,865,305 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – 72,000,261)

     

    719

     

     

    720

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

     

     

    Accumulated earnings

     

    308,491

     

     

    296,476

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

     

    (50,173

    )

     

    (30,009

    )

    Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity

     

    259,037

     

     

    267,187

     

    Non-controlling interest

     

    3,647

     

     

    4,436

     

    Total equity

     

    262,684

     

     

    271,623

     

    Total liabilities and equity

     

    $

    979,218

     

     

    $

    1,011,676

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

     

     

     

    Three months ended March 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash flows from operating activities

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    22,275

     

     

    $

    26,734

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    17,795

     

     

    16,273

     

    Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

     

    621

     

     

    415

     

    Operating lease amortization

     

    1,173

     

     

    1,472

     

    Provision for doubtful accounts and sundry losses

     

    104

     

     

    815

     

    Deferred tax benefit

     

    (1,080

    )

     

    (882

    )

    Share-based compensation

     

    3,483

     

     

    3,279

     

    Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles

     

    81

     

     

    22

     

    Earnings of equity method investment

     

    (338

    )

     

    (222

    )

    (Increase) decrease in assets:

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    11,729

     

     

    3,961

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    (1,836

    )

     

    (5,326

    )

    Other long-term assets

     

    (2,477

    )

     

    (2,558

    )

    Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accrued liabilities and accounts payable

     

    (20,662

    )

     

    (18,339

    )

    Income tax payable

     

    3,307

     

     

    191

     

    Unearned income

     

    1,075

     

     

    4,754

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    (1,409

    )

     

    (1,281

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    84

     

     

    31

     

    Total adjustments

     

    11,650

     

     

    2,605

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    33,925

     

     

    29,339

     

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

     

     

     

    Additions to software

     

    (6,055

    )

     

    (8,917

    )

    Property and equipment acquired

     

    (3,357

    )

     

    (5,071

    )

    Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

     

     

     

    32

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (9,412

    )

     

    (13,956

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities

     

     

     

     

    Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

     

    (2,706

    )

     

    (5,928

    )

    Net decrease in short-term borrowings

     

     

     

    15,000

     

    Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software

     

    (792

    )

     

    (34

    )

    Dividends paid

     

     

     

    (3,617

    )

    Repurchase of common stock

     

    (7,300

    )

     

    (17,486

    )

    Repayment of long-term debt

     

    (20,560

    )

     

    (3,563

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

    (31,358

    )

     

    (15,628

    )

    Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    828

     

     

     

    Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    (6,017

    )

     

    (245

    )

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

     

    131,121

     

     

    86,746

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

     

    $

    125,104

     

     

    $

    86,501

     

    Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    103,521

     

     

    $

    73,183

     

    Restricted cash

     

    21,583

     

     

    13,318

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    $

    125,104

     

     

    $

    86,501

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information

     

    		 
     

    Three months ended March 31, 2020

    (In thousands)

    		 

    Payment

    Services –

    Puerto Rico & Caribbean

     

    Payment

    Services –

    Latin America

     

    Merchant

    Acquiring, net

     

    Business

    Solutions

     

    Corporate and Other (1)

     

    Total

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

    		 

    $

    29,887

     

     

    $

    21,640

     

     

    $

    25,121

     

     

    $

    55,943

     

     

    $

    (10,649

    )

     

    $

    121,942

     

    Operating costs and expenses

    		 

    17,406

     

     

    17,651

     

     

    14,706

     

     

    33,617

     

     

    5,799

     

     

    89,179

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    		 

    3,249

     

     

    2,757

     

     

    499

     

     

    4,296

     

     

    6,994

     

     

    17,795

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

    		 

    113

     

     

    754

     

     

    154

     

     

    387

     

     

    (962

    )

     

    446

     

    EBITDA

    		 

    15,843

     

     

    7,500

     

     

    11,068

     

     

    27,009

     

     

    (10,416

    )

     

    51,004

     

    Compensation and benefits (2)

    		  

    231

     

     

    742

     

     

    216

     

     

    436

     

     

    1,875

     

     

    3,500

     

    Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

    		  

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1,786

     

     

    1,786

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    		 

    $

    16,074

     

     

    $

    8,242

     

     

    $

    11,284

     

     

    $

    27,445

     

     

    $

    (6,755

    )

     

    $

    56,290

     

    1. Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $9.0 million processing fee from Payments Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $1.6 million from Payment Services – Latin America to the Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services – Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $5.1 million.
    2. Primarily represents share-based compensation.
    3. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

     

    Three months ended March 31, 2019

    (In thousands)

    Payment

    Services –

    Puerto Rico & Caribbean

     

    Payment

    Services –

    Latin America

     

    Merchant

    Acquiring, net

     

    Business

    Solutions

     

    Corporate and Other (1)

     

    Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

    $

    32,017

     

     

    $

    20,831

     

     

    $

    25,974

     

     

    $

    51,364

     

     

    $

    (11,350

    )

     

    $

    118,836

     

    Operating costs and expenses

    14,215

     

     

    17,573

     

     

    14,718

     

     

    32,910

     

     

    2,015

     

     

    81,431

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    2,643

     

     

    2,196

     

     

    468

     

     

    3,854

     

     

    7,112

     

     

    16,273

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

    581

     

     

    2,634

     

     

    21

     

     

    186

     

     

    (2,992

    )

     

    430

     

    EBITDA

    21,026

     

     

    8,088

     

     

    11,745

     

     

    22,494

     

     

    (9,245

    )

     

    54,108

     

    Compensation and benefits (2)

    237

     

     

    166

     

     

    220

     

     

    554

     

     

    2,262

     

     

    3,439

     

    Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

     

     

    2

     

     

     

     

     

     

    47

     

     

    49

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    21,263

     

     

    $

    8,256

     

     

    $

    11,965

     

     

    $

    23,048

     

     

    $

    (6,936

    )

     

    $

    57,596

     

    1. Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $9.2 million processing fee from Payments Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $2.1 million from Payment Services – Latin America to Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services -Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $4.8 million.
    2. Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments.
    3. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

     

     

     

    Three months ended March 31,

    (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net income

     

    $

    22,275

     

     

    $

    26,734

     

    Income tax expense

     

    4,518

     

     

    3,809

     

    Interest expense, net

     

    6,416

     

     

    7,292

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    17,795

     

     

    16,273

     

    EBITDA

     

    51,004

     

     

    54,108

     

    Equity income (1)

     

    (338

    )

     

    (222

    )

    Compensation and benefits (2)

     

    3,500

     

     

    3,439

     

    Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

     

    2,124

     

     

    271

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

     

    56,290

     

     

    57,596

     

    Operating depreciation and amortization (4)

     

    (9,477

    )

     

    (7,965

    )

    Cash interest expense, net (5)

     

    (6,010

    )

     

    (7,132

    )

    Income tax expense (6)

     

    (7,178

    )

     

    (5,300

    )

    Non-controlling interest (7)

     

    (92

    )

     

    (112

    )

    Adjusted net income

     

    $

    33,533

     

     

    $

    37,087

     

    Net income per common share (GAAP):

     

     

     

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.30

     

     

    $

    0.36

     

    Adjusted Earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

     

     

     

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.46

     

     

    $

    0.50

     

    Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share:

     

     

     

     

    Diluted

     

    73,293,005

     

     

    73,770,066

     

    Contacts

    Investor Contact
    Kay Sharpton

    (787) 773-5442

    IR@evertecinc.com

    Read full story here

