2020 Ohio Attorney Hourly Rate Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2020 Ohio Attorney Hourly Rate Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017 – 2020 by:
- Section 1: Firm Revenue Groups (AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) by Position for overall hourly rates
- Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Law Firm
- Section 3: Rates by Firm by Key Practice Areas
Ohio is a very economically diverse state in the United States and its recovery after the COVID19 crisis might be a predictive event for the rest of the American economy. A swift and complete recovery in Ohio will bode well for some of the country’s largest law firms in all major practice areas especially Litigation and Corporate Transactional.
The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users – mainly law firms and corporations – of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms’ rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States), or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts – District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Section-1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group
- Section-2: Overall Rates by Firm
- Section-3: Overall Rates by Practice by Firm
Companies Mentioned
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Brouse McDowell
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jones Day
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- McDonald Hopkins LLC
- Milbank LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Scott & Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Tucker Arensberg, P.C.
- Ulmer & Berne LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP
-
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld2i38.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900