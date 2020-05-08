2020 Ohio Attorney Hourly Rate Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2020 Ohio Attorney Hourly Rate Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.

The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017 – 2020 by:

Section 1: Firm Revenue Groups (AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) by Position for overall hourly rates

Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Law Firm

Section 3: Rates by Firm by Key Practice Areas

Ohio is a very economically diverse state in the United States and its recovery after the COVID19 crisis might be a predictive event for the rest of the American economy. A swift and complete recovery in Ohio will bode well for some of the country’s largest law firms in all major practice areas especially Litigation and Corporate Transactional.

The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users – mainly law firms and corporations – of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms’ rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States), or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts – District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section-1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

Section-2: Overall Rates by Firm

Section-3: Overall Rates by Practice by Firm

Companies Mentioned

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Brouse McDowell

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Cole Schotz P.C.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper

Eversheds Sutherland

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Jones Day

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

McDonald Hopkins LLC

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

Ropes & Gray LLP

Scott & Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Thompson & Knight LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Tucker Arensberg, P.C.

Ulmer & Berne LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP



