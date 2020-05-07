Strategy Analytics: Notebook Demand Shows Resilience in Face of COVID-19 Outbreak but for how Long?

    • News

    Dell grows 5%, Lenovo grows 1%; Apple and Asus shrink by double-digits as global notebook market contracts by -2%

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first quarter of 2020 proved to be very difficult for many industries but the notebook market escaped the worst of the initial downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Strategy Analytics’ newest report, the notebook market shrank by only -2% year-on-year in Q1 2020. Even bigger challenges lie ahead as depressed consumer demand spreads across the world in Q2, leaving top notebook vendors in a precarious situation.

    Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “Notebook vendors with a heavy reliance on China for its supply chain and those which did not have high levels of inventory before the COVID-19 outbreak had most difficulty in Q1 on a global basis. From a consumer demand standpoint, the vendors which are most reliant on the Chinese domestic market experienced the biggest downturns. All of that aside, the notebook market only shrank -2% year-on-year and compared to most other consumer electronics segments, this should be considered a success in a very tough environment.”

    Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “We expect that as COVID-19 spreads globally in Q2, large corporations and educational institutions will place more orders for notebooks to support work/learn-from-home initiatives around the world. As more families are stuck in their homes during quarantine orders, there are too few productivity devices for all members of a household to get their work done. Consumer demand will be soft as average people face economic hardship, but commercial demand could balance out that softness.”

    Exhibit 1: Notebook Market Beat Gloomy Expectations in Q1 20201

    Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

     

    Vendor

    Q1 ’20

    Q1 ’19

    Quarterly Growth Y/Y

     

    Lenovo

    8.9

    8.8

    1%

     

    HP

    8.1

    8.2

    -1%

     

    Dell

    6.9

    6.5

    5%

     

    Apple

    3.0

    3.6

    -16%

     

    Asus

    2.5

    3.0

    -15%

     

    Others

    8.5

    8.6

    -1%

     

    Totals

    37.9

    38.6

    -2%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

     

    Vendor

    Q1 ’20

    Q1 ’19

     

    Lenovo

    23.5%

    22.8%

     

    HP

    21.3%

    21.2%

     

    Dell

    18.2%

    16.9%

     

    Apple

    8.0%

    9.3%

     

    Asus

    6.6%

    7.6%

     

    Others

    22.5%

    22.2%

     

    Totals

    100.0%

    100.0%

     

    Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

     

    1 All figures are rounded

    Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

    #SA_Devices

