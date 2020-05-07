Openbay Unveils New Automotive Service and Repair Marketplace App with Contactless Payment Processing for Consumers and Business Fleets

The Openbay marketplace app is designed for vehicle owners to discover local automotive service businesses, receive personalized service estimates, book service appointments, process payment for services and maintain vehicle service records

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Openbay, Inc. an industry-leading automotive service marketplace and SaaS company, announced the newest release of the Openbay mobile app, a first-of-its-kind mobile app designed to simplify the process of getting a vehicle serviced – from local business discovery to contactless payment processing to online records retention for vehicle maintenance history and receipts. Openbay is transforming the automotive service experience for consumers and business fleet owners with an easy-to-use mobile experience. The Openbay app provides greater convenience, pricing transparency and personalized information to meet unique automotive service needs while maintaining physical separation during appointment booking and payment processing – all digital.

With work-from-home orders and social distancing still in place, vehicle owners are looking for new ways to conveniently connect with local businesses online to select, book and pay for automotive service. And automotive service businesses are looking for new, safe and innovative ways to be discovered online while delivering quality service, building trust with customers and keeping their employees safe.

“Events of the past few months have accelerated the adoption cycle for consumers and business fleet owners to effortlessly discover and safely pay for professional automotive services online. Openbay is well positioned to deliver on this new wave of demand,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “During the same period of time, automotive service businesses have increased their efforts to learn, discover and implement new and innovative ways to connect with this digital-first-service-shopping vehicle owner, now more than ever. The Openbay marketplace provides an opportunity for service businesses who pride themselves on delivering quality service, connect with this modern-day consumer shopping for automotive services online.”

Openbay mobile app features include:

Ability to enter a service request using a menu of popular automotive services or search hundreds of services by category or keyword.

Ability to describe an issue or problem with the vehicle if the service needed is unknown.

Factory-recommended service schedules for all vehicle makes and models.

Access to nearby and trusted automotive service professionals. All businesses go through a vetting process to become part of the Openbay network.

Automatic delivery of multiple, personalized, and detailed service estimates showing parts, labor and taxes.

Convenient decision-making process – distance, customer ratings, customer reviews, and pricing are made available.

Ability to book the date and time for a service appointment.

Ability to pay for services through the app via credit card or Apple Pay

All service history and service receipts are recorded and maintained for each vehicle serviced through Openbay.

Pricing and Availability – The Openbay app is free to use for consumers and business fleet owners. Available today on the Apple App Store – https://apps.apple.com/app/id724979552

About Openbay

Openbay, an award-winning online marketplace for automotive repair and services and a provider of SaaS based solutions for the automotive care industry, is transforming the experience for automotive repair and service for consumers and the way that automotive care businesses acquire and service customers. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Openbay is privately held. Its investors include Shell Global Commercial, Stage 1 Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), a16z seed, and several individual investors. Openbay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

