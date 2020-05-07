IMDb Launches First-Ever Podcast — Movies That Changed My Life — New Weekly Series Features Celebrities Dishing on Their All-Time Favorite Films

Premiere Episode Featuring Westworld Actor Jeffrey Wright Available Today From IMDb and Wherever Podcasts are Available

LOS ANGELES & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity information, is expanding its original content offerings with today’s launch of its first-ever podcast, Movies That Changed My Life. The weekly series will feature celebrities and filmmakers discussing the movies that inspired them and helped launch their careers. The podcast joins other popular IMDb original video series including The IMDb Show, IMDbrief and What to Watch.





The inaugural episode features award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Hunger Games, Angels in America) who talks in-depth about how impactful cult-classic Sid and Nancy and Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now were on his career. Upcoming episodes will feature Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl, Ted), Judy Greer (Kidding, Halloween, Archer), Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians, The Guild) and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Smodcast podcast network). Hosted by The IMDb Show’s Ian de Borja, each episode will give fans a unique and intimate look into their favorite stars’ formative years in the context of film and television.

“Fans around the world rely on IMDb for information and insight they can’t get anywhere else about movies, TV shows and celebrities, and we are thrilled to extend our popular original content offerings to now include the Movies That Changed My Life podcast,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “These personal and in-depth conversations with our customers’ favorite actors and filmmakers will reveal the defining moments in their lives, ultimately providing listeners with a greater understanding of their favorite performers, as well as recommendations for new films to add to their IMDb Watchlists.”

Beginning today, a new episode of Movies That Changed My Life will be available every Thursday wherever podcasts are found, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, www.IMDb.com/podcasts and through IMDb’s iOS and Android apps. Listeners can receive regular updates about the podcast and popular IMDb original video series by following IMDb social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

To listen to the premiere episode of Movies That Changed My Life featuring Jeffrey Wright:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

