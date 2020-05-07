    • News

    Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

    RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MO–Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

    Considering the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for the safety and health of our shareholders, employees and the broader community, we have determined that our 2020 Annual Meeting will be held solely via the Internet. During the virtual annual meeting, shareholders of record as of March 23, 2020 will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions as time permits. If you are not a shareholder you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest, using the Guest Login. You will not, however, be able to submit questions or vote during the meeting. Directions on how to attend the meeting are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts.

    An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

    Contacts

    Investor Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8222

    Media Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8897

