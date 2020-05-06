Kofax Donates Power PDF Sale Proceeds to International Red Cross in Support of Front-Line Healthcare Workers

Celebrates International Nurses Day, and Gives Thanks to Heroes Fighting COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business processes, today announces a charitable initiative in recognition of International Nurses Day. Kofax is donating 15 percent of all proceeds from the direct sale of Kofax’s Power PDF, its industry-leading document productivity software, through June 30 to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“Nurses face incredible challenges while fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of hospitals and clinics around the world,” says Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer at Kofax. “We’re honored to help mark International Nurses Day and say ‘thank you’ by giving back to support their crucial mission.”

On May 12, International Nurses Day celebrates the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing practices, and the major, ongoing contributions the estimated 21 million nurses at work around the world make to global healthcare. “With new and more dangerous diseases facing these essential critical care workers each day, recognizing and celebrating their efforts and achievements is more important than ever,” continues Bish.

In addition to giving back to the healthcare community, Power PDF gives back time and efficiency when managing documents. Entrepreneurs and enterprises use it to easily create, convert, share and e-sign documents – capabilities especially relevant in this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Fifteen percent of all direct license sales of Power PDF Standard, Power PDF Standard for Mac and Power PDF Advanced from kofax.com will go directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

