An Expanding Universe from Red Giant

By Ko Maruyama

RED GIANT UNIVERSE UPGRADE

An Expanding Universe 3.2

With the onset of stay at home orders, and many studios shifting to the work-from-home model for all of their editors and animators, more efficient workflow models are more important than ever. Enter Red Giant Universe. Recently upgraded, the Red Giant Universe offers a series of time saving tools and presets that will give you more time to explore your creative options and still get projects delivered on time.

QUICK TAKE: If you are an editor who has been asked to create more graphics lately, you DEFINITELY want this in your arsenal (Premiere Pro, Avid, Final Cut, Vegas supported). $199/yr or $30/mo.

In Red Giant’s latest release of the Universe subscription, there are 5 new tools that are focused on creating content for broadcast and social media and over 100 new presets.

You’ll find tools for transition design, k-scope style picture-in-picture tools, social media presets, easy color presets, and more additions to an already powerful library of tools.

If you’re new to creating broadcast elements from home, working with a smaller crew, or you are a professional animator who is tasked to create more animations, more quickly, these presets are certainly for you.

For editors, you’ll find all of the previous presets, plus a wonderful new warp transition that will allow you to keep the momentum of your editing. No need to stop down to figure out how to build these dynamic moves, it’s in there for you. There are now nearly 50 transition effect presets built into Universe 3.2.

For social media producers, you’ll find brand new aspect ratio formatting tools that will help you see what your render will look like in multiple formats.

While editors probably have a bunch of sequence presets dedicated to export to the social delivery formats that they need, the new Universe 3.2 Socialize filter makes it easy to edit in the source format and quickly switch to see what the crop might look like in different social app cropped formats.

Speaking of your social media projects; there are many color corrections that will help you get your edit looking good. In the new Universe 3.2, Multitone color correction presets can grade your footage to the look of popular filters that your social media audience knows and loves.

As many big broadcasters are looking to figure out how to get a new graphics package that will differentiate the “home version” show from a bigger studio produced show, many of the elements that they need are in here.

Picture in Picture switcher style framing, Color Correction, Multiple Type presets (including logo templates and type property tools) are also part of the new update.

The bundle of presets and tools comes with nearly 90 GPU accelerated plugins to either use “as is”, or help you get started on your next project.

As broadcasters build more and new content for a reimagined online presence, we will see the demand in new packages and assets grow quickly. Red Giant Universe can help you explore design options as your new projects launch into an evolving broadcast.

Universe 3.2 runs on both Windows and OS X in multiple host applications:

Adobe After Effects CC 2017 or later

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or later

Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.2.3 or later

Apple Motion 5.3.2 or later

Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later

Magix Vegas Pro 14 or later

Davinci Resolve 14 or later

HitFilm Pro 6.0 or later

You can find more about Red Giant Universe 3.2 and all of the other Red Giant Software plugins and tools at Redgiant.com