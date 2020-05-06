ABC7/KGO-TV Partners With Latino Community Foundation to Address Impact on the Latino Community During Coronavirus Pandemic

The One-hour Virtual Town Hall Features a Panel of Expert Contributors and Real-time Audience Interaction

‘Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation’ Airs Thursday, May 7 (4 P.M. PDT), Live on ABC7

Audience Members Are Invited to Interact With ABC7 News and a Team of Experts Via the ABC7 Bay Area Facebook Page

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–ABC7 News reports Latinos across the Bay Area are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus. According to Dr. Colfax, Director of the San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, 25% of the COVID-19 cases in the city are among the Latino community.

“This public health crisis and its economic fallout has dealt a devastating blow to Latino communities,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation. “The health and wealth inequities that we have failed to address as a society have created a path for this virus to unleash unfathomable pain and suffering across communities of color.”

Partnering with ABC7, is the Latino Community Foundation. Their mission is to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. They have the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested $10 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California.

To empower people with facts about coronavirus and to provide resources so viewers can take action, ABC7 News presents a one-hour virtual town hall hosted by ABC7 News anchors Larry Beil and reporter Lyanne Melendez. ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena will take audience questions live on Facebook throughout the show.

ABC7’s panel of experts represents a diverse range of voices, from civil rights to public health, plus community outreach; each of them working to help build a better Bay Area.

The panel will be LIVE during the town hall, answering questions and giving guidance on COVID-19 and how to best care for yourself and others during this pandemic and beyond. Panel members include the following:

David Campos, Deputy County Executive, Santa Clara County

Deputy County Executive, Santa Clara County Rep. Joaquin Castro, TX-20th District and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair

TX-20th District and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO, Latino Community Foundation

CEO, Latino Community Foundation Sandra R. Hernandez, MD, California Health Care Foundation President & CEO

Viewers are encouraged to submit their questions via comments on the ABC7 Bay Area Facebook and Instagram pages. Viewers can also stream the town hall on abc7news.com.

“Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation” will air LIVE on ABC7/KGO-TV while viewers can simultaneously engage on Facebook.

It will also be available live on abc7news.com, the ABC7 News app, all ABC7 News connected TV apps, the ABC7 News Bay Area YouTube channel and Apple News.

Questions from the public will be incorporated into the broadcast through a social media monitor in the studio, where ABC7 News hosts will be without a studio audience. The panel of experts will join the conversation live via a private Zoom conference.

Questions for the panel can be submitted now on facebook.com/abc7news.

Contacts

Media Relations

Tom Cibrowski



ABC7 President and General Manager



tom.cibrowski@abc.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Martinez Garcel



CEO, Latino Community Foundation



jgarcel@latinocf.org / (646) 515-8184