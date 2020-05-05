Yoop to Launch First-of-its-kind Virtual Venue – Yoop eSpace – a New, Immersive, and Interactive Way to Attend Events

Grammy Nominated Duo SOFI TUKKER and Soccer Legend Thierry Henry among presenters

Yoop eSpace serves as a multi-functional virtual venue that allows content providers to create and stream high quality events to fans worldwide through an immersive format that allows audiences to interact in real-time. It is a platform of products designed to deliver a new level of virtual experiences and will make its US debut in June with a diverse lineup of talent across the music, sports, business, and education sectors.

“I’m thrilled to share Yoop eSpace with the world as we all navigate this challenging environment,” said Benoit Fredette, founder and CEO of Yoop. “I built Yoop to give fans a voice; Yoop eSpace does this by removing physical barriers to access for fans and enabling audiences and content providers to communicate live during events. It also allows performers to scale their events beyond the capacity constraints of a physical venue and without sacrificing production quality. Our virtual venue has been in development for several years and we’ve prioritized it for launch in light of the COVID-19 climate and subsequent reimagining of live events. I’m proud that this platform will create opportunities for many in the entertainment industry to return to work in a safe way.”

The platform allows audience members and presenters to engage in two-way visual and audio communication throughout events. Among the first to leverage this innovative virtual event experience are SOFI TUKKER, the band that has been pioneering live online performances throughout the pandemic, and soccer legend Thierry Henry.

“While we’re grateful to be able to keep the party going and stay connected with everyone,” says the duo SOFI TUKKER, “there’s been one thing missing and that’s the contagious energy exchange between us and the crowd. Until now, there hasn’t been a way to achieve that feeling and connection virtually. Yoop fixes this. Connection is a basic human need, one that we don’t get enough of even when we aren’t in quarantine. But it’s more important than ever now and we couldn’t be more excited to be on the forefront of pushing virtual experiences with Yoop and bringing more meaningful and reciprocal virtual experiences to the world.”

Yoop eSpace is designed to be content- and event producer-agnostic, and its highly customizable capabilities allow it to be leveraged for a wide spectrum of content. Those that utilize Yoop eSpace will have the opportunity to make their events public or private, set a specific or unlimited capacity, and tailor event formats to their type of content, whether they are event producers, artists, teams, athletes, speakers, corporate presenters, etc. The platform can also be added to existing studios and venues. Users will be able to pay on-demand to watch live performances and events as well as view events for up to 24 hours after the live performance.

“This is a difficult time for our fans, our team and our league, which makes a sense of connection within this community all the more critical,” said soccer legend Thierry Henry, head coach of Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact. “I want to truly engage with our fans of this Club, this league and this sport, and share my thoughts on how the current situation is affecting us and how we are coming together even though we must stay safe and apart. I am looking forward to using this platform to connect with the broader community who feels a deep need for experiences and interaction.”

For more information and real-time updates on Yoop eSpace, please visit www.yoop.app and download the Yoop app via the App Store or on Google Play. To learn more about SOFI TUKKER please visit www.sofitukker.com and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Yoop:

Yoop is an entertainment company developing products to help creators distribute content directly to fans while improving the experience of all events, both live and virtual. Yoop eSpace is a new way to attend events virtually that empowers fans and creators to better connect with each other. For more information please visit www.yoop.app to download the Yoop app, available via Apple Store or on Google Play.

