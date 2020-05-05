Smartly.io Announces Sofa Summit: the World’s Largest Virtual Social Advertising Event

Conference will bring together CMOs and industry experts from some of the largest advertisers and social media platforms in the world

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced that it will host the Sofa Summit virtual event on May 12, to provide brands with actionable insights that can help them win on social media. The event will be held virtually out of consideration for the COVID-19 global outbreak, and will include both live streamed segments and on-demand components. Registration for the event is now open.

Notably, the Sofa Summit is not a webinar. Attendees can expect to virtually meet and mingle with thousands of other marketers from around the world, bookmark sessions to watch and connect 1:1 with peers in breakout rooms just as they would in an in-person conference.

Featuring keynote addresses from speakers like Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist at Apple and Canva, as well as breakout sessions and master classes from brands like Facebook, NASA, TikTok, Twitter, Under Armour, Pinterest, HelloFresh and Snap Inc., Smartly.io’s Sofa Summit will focus on ways advertisers can adjust their social advertising strategies to optimize campaigns and scale across multiple channels.

“Social advertising is at a critical point in its evolution – after years of steady growth, marketers no longer question the value that social ads can bring, and time spent on social is accelerating,” said Robert Rothschild, VP and Global Head of Marketing at Smartly.io. “The Sofa Summit is an exciting way for us to connect some of the biggest and most advanced brands in the world and encourage them to share their knowledge and strategies for using social advertising to generate revenue in a rapidly-changing, digital-first world. Without kicking off their slippers, attendees will learn how they can make better use of social platforms to deliver hyper relevant content to consumers where they already spend most of their time.”

Speakers will include:

● Rebecca Roth, Social Media Specialist and Imaging Coordinator, NASA

● Christopher Cox, Head of Marketing Science UK and EMEA, Snap Inc.

● Brad Jakeman, Former President, Global Beverage Group at PepsiCo and Co-founder and Managing Partner, Rethink Food

● Sylvain Querne, Head of Retail and eCommerce EMEA, Facebook

● Jason White, Creative Strategy Lead East, Pinterest

● Garland Hill, Sr. Director of Mid-Market & SMB, TikTok

● Kushal Manupati, Head of Digital, Zilingo

● Ayanna Colden, Digital Marketing Specialist, Under Armour

● Emanuele Madeddu, Former EVP Global Brand Strategy and Consumer Marketing, National Geographic

● Aubrie Richey, VP of Media and Acquisition, Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, ShoeDazzle

● Alice Musso, Senior Paid Social Manager, HelloFresh

● Laura Desmond, Chairman of the Board, Smartly.io

● Kristo Ovaska, CEO and Co-founder, Smartly.io

Register for the Sofa Summit by visiting our website, then join in the conversation live by using #SofaSummit on Twitter and LinkedIn. The event will also be available for on-demand download following its conclusion.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. We are a fast-growing community of nearly 400 Smartlies with 17 offices around the world, managing over €2.5B in ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

