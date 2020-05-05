Apex Clean Energy Leads Market for 2019 Corporate Renewable Power Procurement

Apex Ranks First for Cumulative Wind Capacity Contracted to Commercial and Industrial Purchasers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanenergy–In a breakout year for commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy procurement, global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie has named Apex Clean Energy the top C&I wind power provider overall and the top corporate renewable provider in 2019.

In 2019, Apex facilitated procurement of more than 1.2 gigawatts of utility-scale wind and solar energy—more than double the amount of the next developer—to lead the C&I market. Cumulatively, Apex has delivered more wind capacity to C&I customers than any of its competitors, having contracted 1.9 gigawatts (representing 11% of market share) to date.

“Apex is bringing together industry-leading projects, innovative and flexible transaction structures, and some of the world’s preeminent corporations to help expand the market for C&I procurement,” said Mark Goodwin, Apex’s president and CEO. “Using this experience as a foundation, Apex is positioned to deliver cost-competitive renewable power to repeat customers and new market entrants alike in the years to come.”

The transactions facilitated by Apex in 2019 represent a full 25% of the 4.8 GW of clean energy procured by C&I power purchasers last year and include publicly announced deals with the following corporate leaders:

Apex’s strong track record of partnering with corporate leaders continues in 2020, with additional transactions already signed, including those that will supply Google and other Fortune 500 customers to be announced at a later date.

Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 200 renewable energy experts uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visit www.apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

