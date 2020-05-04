SHRM Announces New Chief Financial Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) announced Keith Green, SHRM-SCP, as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer.

A proven leader in finance and HR, Green will oversee SHRM’s long-term business strategy and financial management and operations, including accounting, financial reporting, and business finance functions.

Green joins SHRM with more with more than 25 years of executive financial and operational leaderships in major corporate organizations, including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Freddie Mac. At Deutsche Bank/Bankers Trust, Keith served as chief of staff to the CEO, where he also co-led the company’s internal consulting group. He later oversaw the bank’s divestitures, mergers, and acquisitions operations.

“Keith brings a unique stack of skills and experience that will greatly benefit SHRM, helping us elevate HR during this especially transformative time,” said SHRM President & CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP. “We’ve already seen the impact of Keith’s strategic, financial acumen as an external advisor over the past two years, so I’m really looking forward to our future with him serving as SHRM’s CFO.”

Before joining SHRM, Green was an independent consultant providing strategic advisory services on multiple fronts of SHRM’s business, including its executive network, customer support, finance, government relations, and technology. Previously, Green held executive positions in strategy, human resources, business operations, and consulting at organizations including Aurea Software, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Freddie Mac, and McKinsey.

Green holds an MBA in finance from Harvard Business School, an M.A. from Middlebury College, and a B.A. from Tulane University. He was also a Rhodes Scholar, studying philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford University.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

Contacts

MEDIA:



Sinu Patel, sinu.patel@shrm.org

540.355.8822.





