Phunware Launches Mobile Healthcare Solution for Integrated Health System in New York to Address COVID-19 Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the deployment of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to provide an integrated health system in New York (the “Customer”) with its mobile healthcare solution to not only enhance the patient experience, but also to address critical challenges clinicians now face in responding to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. This is the Company’s first deployment of its pandemic response solution for healthcare to an existing Phunware customer since its original announcement on April 7th.

As one of the largest teaching hospitals in the United States, digital transformation and innovation is a cornerstone of this Customer’s strategy to ensure patient safety, provide access to lifesaving care and optimize the utilization of all available resources. With Phunware’s Location Based Services, healthcare workers benefit from access to facility-wide navigation capabilities, on-site mobile directories and push notifications to better coordinate patients, as well as clinicians, who are sometimes working at unfamiliar facilities due to capacity and resource demands brought on by COVID-19.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women working tirelessly in response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We are honored to support their efforts with our mobile platform to help patients and clinicians not only better understand and utilize what resources are available, but also how to locate and navigate to them.”

In the matter of days, Phunware can deploy a mobile solution to help any healthcare system establish a digital front door or coordinate their pandemic response efforts. These native mobile applications on iOS and Android provide a unique software layer that enables healthcare organizations to access all of Phunware’s features and capabilities and drive better engagement. They also leverage Phunware’s patented Location Based Services software and beacon management solution to deliver proximity, sub one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike. These mobile solutions are not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door on mobile and click here to learn more about the Company’s mobile-first pandemic solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. You may also download a recent Frost & Sullivan report on Patient Experience Solutions to learn more about the healthcare problems, needs and solutions as well.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

