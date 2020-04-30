Insights into the United States Indoor Analytics Market to 2025 – Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of Market Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Indoor Analytics Market 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US indoor analytics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major economies of North America. The region has well-developed ICT infrastructure and has witnessed huge adoption of a large number of connected devices. The presence of major players in North America, which include IBM Corp., Google LLC, Apple Inc., and Microsoft Corp. further gives a boost to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, high internet penetration is one of the factors that is augmenting market growth in North America. According to the ITU database in 2018, around 69.6 individuals using the internet per 100 inhabitants in North America encourage the adoption of connected devices in the region, which in turn, spur the growth of the market.

The US indoor analytics market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. On the basis of technology, the market is further segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband Technology, and Others. During the forecast period, the market of Bluetooth in Indoor analytics systems is estimated to have a major market share at the highest CAGR due to the significant adoption of the beacon technology in Indoor analytics systems. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

The major players of the US Indoor analytics market include Apple, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Microsoft Corp. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players. For instance, in April 2019, Google LLC launched a new mobile application as ‘WifiRttScan’. The applications are for developers, vendors, universities, and other users for research and test the indoor location mapping features within Android P. Earlier to this, the mobile application was only compatible with Pixel smartphones.

Furthermore, in July 2019, Inpixon, an indoor positioning, and data analytics company, announced to acquire Jibestream Inc., a provider of indoor mapping and location technology company. The acquisition aims to increase the global presence of the company. Moreover, in March 2019, Esri’s ArcGIS Indoors acquired Austria-based IPS startup Indoor Positioning System for Enterprises to advance their capabilities in indoor mapping.

