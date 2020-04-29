    • News

    Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

    DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstead Mortgage Corporation (“Capstead” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMO) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

    First Quarter 2020 Summary

    • Recognized a GAAP net loss of $204.7 million or $(2.21) per diluted common share
    • Generated core earnings of $19.8 million or $0.16 per diluted common share
    • Paid common dividend of $0.15 per common share
    • Reported book value of $6.07 per common share
    • Reported agency-guaranteed residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) portfolio ended the quarter at $8.50 billion
    • Reported leverage ended the quarter at 8.51 times long-term investment capital

    First Quarter Earnings and Related Discussion

    Capstead reported a GAAP net loss of $204.7 million or $(2.21) per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $32.7 million or $0.29 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported core earnings of $19.8 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This compares to core earnings of $19.1 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for more information on core earnings.

    Portfolio yields averaged 2.49% during the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18 basis points from 2.67% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Yields declined primarily due to lower coupon interest rates on loans underlying the Company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities as well as changes in lifetime prepayment estimates. Mortgage prepayments decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate, or CPR, of 26.71%, compared to 29.39% CPR in the prior quarter. Portfolio balances averaged $11.12 billion during the first quarter before ending the quarter at $8.50 billion. The Company sold securities with a basis of $2.60 billion late in the quarter to maintain portfolio leverage at comfortable levels given disruptions experienced in the financial markets brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Portfolio leverage excluding $359 million in cash collateral for secured borrowings stood at 8.51 to one at March 31, 2020 compared to 8.77 to one at December 31, 2019.

    The following table illustrates the progression of Capstead’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

    Residential mortgage investments, December 31, 2019

     

    $

    11,222,182

     

    Portfolio acquisitions (principal amount)

     

     

    794,227

     

    Investment premiums on acquisitions

     

     

    20,320

     

    Portfolio runoff (principal amount)

     

     

    (912,099

    )

    Sales of investments (basis)

     

     

    (2,600,857

    )

    Investment premium amortization

     

     

    (20,691

    )

    Increase in net unrealized gains on securities classified as available-for-sale

     

     

    89

     

    Residential mortgage investments, March 31, 2020

     

    $

    8,503,171

     

    Decrease in residential mortgage investments during the period

     

    $

    (2,719,011

    )

    Rates on Capstead’s $8.38 billion in secured borrowings, after adjusting for hedging activities, averaged 25 basis points lower at 1.72% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.97% for the prior quarter. Borrowing rates before hedging activities averaged 1.76% during the first quarter, a decline of 34 basis points over the prior quarter benefiting from the Federal Reserve’s actions on March 3rd and again on March 15th to reduce the Fed Funds rate by a total of 150 basis points. Unhedged borrowing rates on new borrowings under repurchase arrangements are now typically ranging from 20 to 35 basis points.

    The Company’s portfolio of secured borrowings-related interest rate swaps averaged a notional amount of $7.10 billion during the first quarter of 2020. Fixed swap rates averaged 1.62% during the first quarter of 2020, 29 basis points lower than the prior quarter. At March 31, 2020, the Company held $4.40 billion notional amount of secured borrowings-related interest rate swaps with fixed rates averaging 1.44%, a decline of $3.00 billion in notional amount and 33 basis points in rate from swaps held on December 31, 2019.

    Capstead operates a highly efficient, internally-managed investment platform, particularly compared to other mortgage REITs and has a competitive cost structure relative to a wide variety of high yielding investment vehicles. Operating costs expressed as an annualized percentage of long-term investment capital averaged 1.22% for the first quarter of 2020. As an annualized percentage of total assets, operating costs averaged 0.12% during this period.

    Recent Common Equity Issuances

    During February, Capstead issued 1.6 million shares of common stock through an at-the-market continuous offering program at an average issue price of $8.21, net of fees and other costs, for net proceeds of $12.9 million. Additional amounts of equity capital may be raised in the future under continuous offering programs or by other means, subject to market conditions, compliance with federal securities laws and blackout periods.

    Book Value per Common Share

    Book value per share as of March 31, 2020 was $6.07, a decrease of $2.55 or 29.6% from the December 31, 2019 book value of $8.62, primarily reflecting $1.84 in derivative-related decreases in value and $0.69 in portfolio-related declines. Capstead’s investment strategy focuses on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.

    Management Remarks

    Commenting on current operating and market conditions, Phillip A. Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The impact of the pandemic on the fixed income and equity markets in general and the mortgage markets in particular in March has been severe. Mortgage asset pricing deteriorated rapidly, even as derivatives held for hedging purposes declined in value with falling interest rates. Pricing for agency guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities was not immune as market participants sold their most liquid assets in attempts to restore liquidity and satisfy lending and derivative margin requirements. As a consequence, we experienced valuation declines in both our portfolio and swap positions.

    “Throughout this volatile period, we were pleased with the continued availability of financing through our existing lending counterparties and our ability to seamlessly meet all of our funding requirements. We sold a portion of our portfolio late in March and reduced our swap positions in order to ensure we had sufficient flexibility to meet future projected liquidity requirements while maintaining portfolio leverage at comfortable levels. Even with these actions, we reported core earnings of $0.16 per common share, our second straight quarter of earnings at or above our recently increased quarterly dividend rate of $0.15 per common share.

    “The Federal Reserve has taken a number of actions to support the financial system, including buying agency guaranteed mortgage securities and reducing the Fed Funds rate by a total of 150 basis points to a current range of 0% to 0.25%. These actions are broadly supportive to the mortgage markets, providing stability and lowering funding costs.

    “ARM security pricing has improved since quarter end, contributing to an estimated 4% to 5% improvement in book value and our leverage now stands at approximately 7.8 times our long-term investment capital. Looking forward, we feel strongly that our portfolio is well positioned to generate attractive returns, even at lower leverage levels. Low funding costs together with attractive reinvestment opportunities should lead to improved financing spreads and returns on invested capital over the remainder of 2020.

    “To support the health and well-being of our employees and community and address the risks associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented our business continuity plan that enables our employees to work remotely. During this trying time, our team has been able to fully operate our business and perform at high levels of execution.

    “For the last 20 years, Capstead has operated as a cost-effective, internally managed REIT that invests in a leveraged portfolio of relatively short duration agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long-term.”

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Management believes the presentation of core earnings and core earnings per common share, both non-GAAP financial measures, when analyzed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate the Company’s performance and provides investors management’s view of the Company’s economic performance. Management also believes that presenting financing spreads on residential mortgage investments, a non-GAAP financial measure, provides important information for evaluating the performance of the Company’s portfolio as opposed to total financing spreads because the non-GAAP measure speaks specifically to the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio. See the “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

    Earnings Conference Call Details

    An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com and an archive of the webcast will be available up to the date of our next earnings press release. An audio replay can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call, also up to the date of our next earnings press release, by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10142563.

    About Capstead

    Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

    Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

    This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax law changes, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and funding markets, our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal tax purposes, our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except ratios, pledged and per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    March 31, 2020

     

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments ($8.50 and $10.83 billion pledged at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

     

    $

    8,503,171

     

     

    $

    11,222,182

     

    Cash collateral receivable from secured borrowing counterparties

     

     

    359,168

     

     

     

     

    Cash collateral receivable from derivative counterparties

     

     

    95,929

     

     

     

    65,477

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

     

     

     

    1,471

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

     

    329,448

     

     

     

    105,397

     

    Receivables and other assets

     

     

    125,127

     

     

     

    125,474

     

     

     

    $

    9,412,843

     

     

    $

    11,520,001

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

    $

    8,379,422

     

     

    $

    10,275,413

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

    50,862

     

     

     

    29,156

     

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    98,418

     

     

     

    98,392

     

    Common stock dividend payable

     

     

    14,862

     

     

     

    14,605

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    25,655

     

     

     

    28,702

     

     

     

     

    8,569,219

     

     

     

    10,446,268

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock – $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized: 7.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series E, 10,329 shares issued and outstanding ($258,226 aggregate liquidation preference) at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

     

     

    250,946

     

     

     

    250,946

     

    Common stock – $0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized: 96,395 and 94,606 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

     

    964

     

     

     

    946

     

    Paid-in capital

     

     

    1,266,045

     

     

     

    1,252,481

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

     

    (668,053

    )

     

     

    (444,039

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

     

     

    (6,278

    )

     

     

    13,399

     

     

     

     

    843,624

     

     

     

    1,073,733

     

     

     

    $

    9,412,843

     

     

    $

    11,520,001

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term investment capital (consists of stockholders’ equity and unsecured borrowings) (unaudited)

     

    $

    942,042

     

     

    $

    1,172,125

     

    Portfolio leverage (secured borrowings less cash collateral for secured borrowings divided by long-term investment capital) (unaudited)

     

    8.51:1

     

     

    8.77:1

     

    Book value per common share (based on share of common stock outstanding and calculated assuming liquidation preferences for preferred stock) (unaudited)

     

    $

    6.07

     

     

    $

    8.62

     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts)

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

    Quarter Ended

    March 31

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Interest income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    69,228

     

     

    $

    83,807

     

    Other

     

     

    399

     

     

     

    422

     

     

     

     

    69,627

     

     

     

    84,229

     

    Interest expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (45,273

    )

     

     

    (63,779

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,891

    )

     

     

     

    (47,173

    )

     

     

    (65,670

    )

     

     

     

    22,454

     

     

     

    18,559

     

    Other expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    (155,739

    )

     

     

    (21,657

    )

    Loss on sale of investments

     

     

    (67,820

    )

     

     

     

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (2,204

    )

     

     

    (3,609

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,202

    )

     

     

    (1,128

    )

    Miscellaneous other (expense) revenue

     

     

    (142

    )

     

     

    89

     

     

     

     

    (227,107

    )

     

     

    (26,305

    )

    Net loss

     

     

    (204,653

    )

     

     

    (7,746

    )

    Less preferred stock dividends

     

     

    (4,842

    )

     

     

    (4,842

    )

    Net loss to common stockholders

     

    $

    (209,495

    )

     

    $

    (12,588

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted net loss per common share

     

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

    $

    (0.15

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

     

     

    94,897

     

     

    84,894

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash dividends declared per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.08

     

    Series E preferred

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    0.47

     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND SELECT OPERATING STATISTICS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts, percentages annualized, unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

    Quarterly Statements of Operations:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    69,228

     

     

    $

    73,617

     

     

    $

    77,693

     

     

    $

    85,100

     

     

    $

    83,807

     

    Other

     

     

    399

     

     

     

    666

     

     

     

    1,065

     

     

     

    600

     

     

     

    422

     

     

     

     

    69,627

     

     

     

    74,283

     

     

     

    78,758

     

     

     

    85,700

     

     

     

    84,229

     

    Interest expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (45,273

    )

     

     

    (51,688

    )

     

     

    (62,800

    )

     

     

    (67,945

    )

     

     

    (63,779

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,891

    )

     

     

     

    (47,173

    )

     

     

    (53,598

    )

     

     

    (64,710

    )

     

     

    (69,845

    )

     

     

    (65,670

    )

     

     

     

    22,454

     

     

     

    20,685

     

     

     

    14,048

     

     

     

    15,855

     

     

     

    18,559

     

    Other (expense) income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss (gain) on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    (155,739

    )

     

     

    15,142

     

     

     

    (9,221

    )

     

     

    (74,842

    )

     

     

    (21,657

    )

    Loss on sale of investments (net)

     

     

    (67,820

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,365

    )

     

     

     

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (2,204

    )

     

     

    (2,050

    )

     

     

    (566

    )

     

     

    (1,972

    )

     

     

    (3,609

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,202

    )

     

     

    (1,105

    )

     

     

    (1,123

    )

     

     

    (1,138

    )

     

     

    (1,128

    )

    Miscellaneous other (expense) revenue

     

     

    (142

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    58

     

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    89

     

     

     

     

    (227,107

    )

     

     

    11,987

     

     

     

    (10,852

    )

     

     

    (79,315

    )

     

     

    (26,305

    )

    Net (loss) income

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

     

    $

    32,672

     

     

    $

    3,196

     

     

    $

    (63,460

    )

     

    $

    (7,746

    )

    Net (loss) income per diluted common share

     

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

    $

    0.29

     

     

    $

    (0.02

    )

     

    $

    (0.80

    )

     

    $

    (0.15

    )

    Average diluted common shares outstanding

     

     

    94,897

     

     

     

    94,293

     

     

     

    90,945

     

     

     

    84,934

     

     

     

    84,894

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    19,811

     

     

    $

    19,109

     

     

    $

    14,798

     

     

    $

    14,780

     

     

    $

    15,471

     

    Core earnings per diluted common share

     

     

    0.16

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.11

     

     

     

    0.12

     

     

     

    0.12

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Select Operating and Performance Statistics:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common dividends declared per share

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.12

     

     

     

    0.12

     

     

     

    0.08

     

    Book value per common share

     

     

    6.07

     

     

     

    8.62

     

     

     

    8.60

     

     

     

    8.93

     

     

     

    9.43

     

    Average portfolio outstanding (cost basis)

     

     

    11,124,246

     

     

     

    11,032,252

     

     

     

    11,266,776

     

     

     

    12,065,084

     

     

     

    12,169,106

     

    Average secured borrowings

     

     

    10,337,773

     

     

     

    10,195,180

     

     

     

    10,481,080

     

     

     

    11,193,335

     

     

     

    11,156,608

     

    Average long-term investment capital (“LTIC”)

     

     

    1,124,307

     

     

     

    1,172,897

     

     

     

    1,146,916

     

     

     

    1,149,388

     

     

     

    1,161,815

     

    Constant prepayment rate (“CPR”)

     

     

    26.71

    %

     

     

    29.39

    %

     

     

    30.18

    %

     

     

    26.29

    %

     

     

    20.62

    %

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    0.66

     

     

     

    0.57

     

     

     

    0.31

     

     

     

    0.34

     

     

     

    0.42

     

    Yields on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    2.49

     

     

     

    2.67

     

     

     

    2.76

     

     

     

    2.82

     

     

     

    2.75

     

    Secured borrowing rates (a)

     

     

    1.72

     

     

     

    1.97

     

     

     

    2.31

     

     

     

    2.35

     

     

     

    2.23

     

    Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    0.77

     

     

     

    0.70

     

     

     

    0.45

     

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    0.52

     

    Operating costs as a percentage of LTIC (b)

     

     

    1.22

     

     

     

    1.07

     

     

     

    0.58

     

     

     

    1.09

     

     

     

    1.32

     

    Quarterly economic return (change in book value plus dividends)

     

     

    (27.84

    )

     

     

    1.98

     

     

     

    (2.35

    )

     

     

    (4.03

    )

     

     

    1.28

     

    Return on common equity capital (c)

     

     

    7.77

     

     

     

    6.89

     

     

     

    4.95

     

     

     

    4.98

     

     

     

    5.33

     

    (a)

    Secured borrowing rates exclude the effects of amortization of the net unrealized gains (losses) included in AOCI on de-designated derivative instruments and include net interest cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments to better compare the components of financing spreads on residential mortgage investments. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” for details on the impact of non-designated derivative instruments.

    (b)

    First quarter 2019 excludes the effects of adjustments to 2018 incentive compensation accruals totaling $(949,000) due to the Company’s 2018 outperformance relative to its peers.

    (c)

    Calculated using core earnings less preferred dividends on an annualized basis over average common equity for the period.

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    (in thousands, percentages annualized, unaudited)

    The Company defines core earnings as GAAP net income (loss) excluding (a) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (b) realized loss (gain) on termination of derivative instruments, (c) amortization of unrealized (gain) loss of derivative instruments held at the time of de-designation, (d) realized loss (gain) on securities. The following reconciles GAAP net (loss) income and net (loss) income per diluted common share to core earnings and core earnings per common share:

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

    Net (loss) income

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

    $

    32,672

     

    $

    0.29

     

     

    $

    3,196

     

    $

    (0.02

    )

     

    $

    (63,460

    )

    $

    (0.80

    )

     

    $

    (7,746

    )

    $

    (0.15

    )

    Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    56,182

     

     

    0.59

     

     

     

    (51,017

    )

     

    (0.54

    )

     

     

    (16,952

    )

     

    (0.19

    )

     

     

    59,388

     

     

    0.70

     

     

     

    26,237

     

     

    0.31

     

    Realized loss on termination of non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    100,565

     

     

    1.06

     

     

     

    39,312

     

     

    0.42

     

     

     

    31,673

     

     

    0.35

     

     

     

    24,202

     

     

    0.28

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Amortization of unrealized gain, net of unrealized losses on de-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    (103

    )

     

    (0.00

    )

     

     

    (1,858

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

     

     

    (3,119

    )

     

    (0.03

    )

     

     

    (6,715

    )

     

    (0.08

    )

     

     

    (3,020

    )

     

    (0.04

    )

    Realized loss on sale of investments

     

     

    67,820

     

     

    0.72

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1,365

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    19,811

     

    $

    0.16

     

     

    $

    19,109

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    14,798

     

    $

    0.11

     

     

    $

    14,780

     

    $

    0.12

     

     

    $

    15,471

     

    $

    0.12

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The following reconciles total financing spreads to financing spreads on residential mortgage investments:

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    0.66

    %

     

     

    0.57

    %

     

     

    0.31

    %

     

     

    0.34

    %

     

     

    0.42

    %

    Impact of yields on other interest-earning assets*

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    0.00

     

    Impact of borrowing rates on other interest-paying liabilities*

     

     

    0.05

     

     

     

    0.05

     

     

     

    0.05

     

     

     

    0.05

     

     

     

    0.05

     

    Impact of amortization of unrealized gain, net of unrealized losses on de-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    (0.00

    )

     

     

    (0.07

    )

     

     

    (0.12

    )

     

     

    (0.24

    )

     

     

    (0.11

    )

    Impact of net cash flows received on non-designated derivative instruments

     

     

    0.04

     

     

     

    0.14

     

     

     

    0.21

     

     

     

    0.31

     

     

     

    0.16

     

    Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments

     

     

    0.77

     

     

     

    0.70

     

     

     

    0.45

     

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    0.52

     

     

    * Other interest-earning assets consist of overnight investments and cash collateral receivable from repo and derivative counterparties. Other interest-paying liabilities consist of unsecured borrowings and, at times, may consist of cash collateral payable to repo and derivative counterparties.

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    FAIR VALUE AND SWAP MATURITY DISCLOSURES

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    March 31, 2020

     

    December 31,

    2019

     

     

     

    Unpaid

    Principal

    Balance

     

     

    Investment

    Premiums

     

     

    Basis or

    Notional

    Amount

     

     

    Fair

    Value

     

     

    Unrealized

    Gains

    (Losses)

     

     

    Unrealized

    Gains

    (Losses)

     

    Residential mortgage investments classified as available-for-sale: (a)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac securities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

    $

    3,180,655

     

     

    $

    114,455

     

     

    $

    3,295,110

     

     

    $

    3,271,141

     

     

    $

    (23,969

    )

     

    $

    33,573

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    4,164,705

     

     

     

    100,537

     

     

     

    4,265,242

     

     

     

    4,317,126

     

     

     

    51,884

     

     

     

    7,267

     

    Ginnie Mae securities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

     

    176,456

     

     

     

    4,378

     

     

     

    180,834

     

     

     

    181,283

     

     

     

    449

     

     

     

    2,699

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    698,715

     

     

     

    16,357

     

     

     

    715,072

     

     

     

    732,064

     

     

     

    16,992

     

     

     

    1,728

     

     

     

    $

    8,220,531

     

     

    $

    235,727

     

     

    $

    8,456,258

     

     

    $

    8,501,614

     

     

    $

    45,356

     

     

    $

    45,267

     

    Derivative instruments: (b)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest rate swap agreements:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    4,400,000

     

     

    $

    (60,788

    )

     

    $

    (2,814

    )

     

    $

    (2,712

    )

    Unsecured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    100,000

     

     

     

    (49,824

    )

     

     

    (49,824

    )

     

     

    (29,156

    )

    Eurodollar futures contracts

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    500,000

     

     

     

    (1,038

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Contacts

    Lindsey Crabbe

    (214) 874-2339

    Read full story here

