Toshiba Wins Better Buys Q1 Editor’s Choice Award

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamToshiba—Better Buys awards Toshiba America Business Solutions’ latest monochrome multifunction printers (MFPs) its Q1 2020 Editor’s Choice Award. Toshiba’s e‑STUDIO2829A™ and e-STUDIO2329A™ were selected for the products’ unique feature array and extreme value for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

Blending ledger-sized paper support within a compact footprint, Toshiba’s latest A3 MFP presents businesses a space-saving product tackling daily document management needs. It delivers up to 28 pages-per-minute (ppm) monochrome in crisp 2400 x 600 dots-per-inch resolution and offers color scanning at 22 pages per minute for vibrant digital materials at a moment’s notice.

Better Buys’ team also appreciates the products’ high-productivity elements. Both systems hold 350 sheets while expanding up to 1,700 sheets with optional paper sources. Coupling a robust 17,500 toner yield and 64-thousand periodic maintenance intervals means these products deliver optimal productivity, versatility, and affordability.

Further, inspiring reviewers is Toshiba’s e-BRIDGE™ Print & Capture Entry app enabling Apple® iOS and Android™ users to print to and scan from the Toshiba e-STUDIO MFPs with their mobile devices.

Also recognized was the systems’ Wi-Fi option, which converts the networkable MFP into an access point. Toshiba’s unique features enhance productivity while empowering today’s mobile workforce.

“Toshiba continues to offer exceptional multifunction printers, especially for the small-to-midsize workgroups,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “The e-STUDIO2829A and e-STUDIO2329A systems have robust features, including higher paper capacity, color scanning and the e-BRIDGE Print & Capture Entry app for scanning and printing to/from smartphones and tablets.”

Better Buys Q1 2020 Editor’s Choice Award represents one of many honors Toshiba has swept up in the past decade. Toshiba secured Better Buys’ Innovative Product of the Year the past two years (in 2018 for the hybrid e‑STUDIO4508LP, and in 2019 for the e‑STUDIO5015AC series) while winning the office equipment authority’s premier distinction five times since 2012.

“The Toshiba team is honored by our most recent Better Buys award in recognition for our latest monochrome MFPs,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “We are also pleased our latest generation e-STUDIO products are resonating with small and medium-sized businesses seeking systems with high value and rich print features.”

