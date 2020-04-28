    • News

    MicroStrategy Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Posted on

    TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MSTR #MSTRMicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).

    As the world faces uncertain times with the impacts of COVID-19, analytics has never been more essential for organizations. To help our customers—many of whom are on the front lines of this crisis performing mission-critical services—continue their operations, our technical support and cloud operations teams remain staffed 24/7 across the globe. Our enterprise-grade, governed, and secure platform provides intelligence and stability at a time when our customers need them most in order to make fast, data-driven decisions,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We remain focused on executing on our strategic priorities around cloud, HyperIntelligence®, and upgrading customers, while prudently managing the business through this rapidly evolving economic situation.”

    First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

    • Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $111.4 million, a 3.4% decrease, or a 1.7% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $20.6 million, a 19.2% decrease, or a 16.9% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Product support revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $71.2 million, a 0.4% decrease, or a 1.2% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Other services revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $19.7 million, a 6.7% increase, or a 8.1% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019.
    • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $86.9 million, representing a 78.0% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 77.3% in the first quarter of 2019.
    • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $87.0 million, a 12.7% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019.
    • Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million versus $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense, was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP loss from operations of $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.
    • Net Income: Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.77 per share on a diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2019. Contributing to net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million in net interest income.
    • Cash and Short-term Investments: As of March 31, 2020, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $539.2 million, as compared to $565.6 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $26.4 million. During the first quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy repurchased 354,633 shares of its class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.7 million. As of March 31, 2020, MicroStrategy had 7.7 million shares of class A common stock and 2.0 million shares of class B common stock outstanding.

    The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

    MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iPad, MicroStrategy Library for iPhone, or MicroStrategy Library for Android tablet and smartphone.

    Recent Business Highlights

    The following are some key business highlights from the first quarter of 2020 related to MicroStrategy’s customer focus, recognition, and product innovation:

    • Customer Focus. MicroStrategy is helping its customers in multiple ways, including offering programs that encourage their upgrade to MicroStrategy 2020™ and teach new skills. These offerings consist of:

      • Free support to its customers to upgrade to MicroStrategy 2020 through June 30, 2020.
      • Free online education classes and certifications to its customers through May 15, 2020.

        MicroStrategy World 2020 hosted thousands of product experts, thought leaders, and MicroStrategy users for three days of inspirational keynotes, educational sessions, workshops, and customer and partner presentations. At the conference, MicroStrategy announced:

      • Customer awards to Petco, Lowe’s, Sonic Automotive, and Ta-Ta Supermarkets for their HyperIntelligence-enabled, innovative, and impactful analytics solutions.
      • Partner awards to Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), DataRobot, Datastrong, and T-Systems for delivering modern analytics to organizations using the MicroStrategy platform.
    • Recognition. Numerous leading organizations, such as the General Services Administration, Pfizer, and Nu Skin, purchased HyperIntelligence during the quarter. MicroStrategy was also recognized in the following Gartner published research:

      • MicroStrategy received the highest use case scores from Gartner in the Enterprise Analytics Use Case (4.86 out of 5) and Embedded Analytics Use Case (4.96 out of 5) in the Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report(1).
      • MicroStrategy was recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report(2).
    • Product Innovation. MicroStrategy continued to drive innovation in the following ways:

      • In the first quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy announced the general availability of MicroStrategy 2020, its flagship platform. Highlights of MicroStrategy 2020 include design and performance enhancements to HyperIntelligence, enhanced AWS and Microsoft Azure support, new self-service authoring capabilities for Dossier®, improved Microsoft Excel experience through the MicroStrategy Office connector, and new data science connectors to Jupyter Notebook and RStudio.
      • Published the Coronavirus Dossier so that people can stay current with the latest headlines and easily share relevant data and insights using the latest features of the MicroStrategy 2020 platform.

    MicroStrategy Names Phong Le Chief Financial Officer

    MicroStrategy also announced today that Lisa Mayr resigned from her position as its Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer on April 23, 2020. In connection with her resignation, MicroStrategy appointed Phong Le, MicroStrategy’s Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Ms. Mayr as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In addition to his new responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Le will continue to serve as MicroStrategy’s Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Le will continue to report to Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer.

    Conference Call

    MicroStrategy will be discussing its first quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EDT. To access the conference call, dial (844) 824-7425 (domestically) or (716) 220-9429 (internationally) and use conference ID 8699165. A live and archived webcast will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes until May 5, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestically) or (404) 537-3406 (internationally) using the passcode 8699165.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation arrangements and (ii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

    MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

    About MicroStrategy Incorporated

    MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

    MicroStrategy, HyperIntelligence, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy Library, MicroStrategy 2020, MicroStrategy World, Dossier, MicroStrategy Office, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

    This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy’s new offerings, including MicroStrategy 2020; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

    MSTR-F

    (1) Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Kurt Schlegel, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, 17 March 2020.

    (2) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, 11 February 2020.

    Gartner Disclaimer

    Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

    The Gartner content described herein, (the “Gartner Content”) represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this Quarterly Report) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    12,584

     

     

    $

    18,291

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    7,968

     

     

     

    7,144

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    20,552

     

     

     

    25,435

     

    Product support

     

     

    71,158

     

     

     

    71,450

     

    Other services

     

     

    19,714

     

     

     

    18,481

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    111,424

     

     

     

    115,366

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    670

     

     

     

    519

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    4,064

     

     

     

    3,598

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,734

     

     

     

    4,117

     

    Product support

     

     

    6,718

     

     

     

    7,067

     

    Other services

     

     

    13,093

     

     

     

    14,989

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    24,545

     

     

     

    26,173

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    86,879

     

     

     

    89,193

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

     

     

    39,518

     

     

     

    48,760

     

    Research and development

     

     

    26,101

     

     

     

    28,215

     

    General and administrative

     

     

    21,332

     

     

     

    22,604

     

    Total operating expenses

     

     

    86,951

     

     

     

    99,579

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss from operations

     

     

    (72

    )

     

     

    (10,386

    )

    Interest income, net

     

     

    1,855

     

     

     

    2,566

     

    Other income (expense), net

     

     

    434

     

     

     

    (596

    )

    Income (loss) before income taxes

     

     

    2,217

     

     

     

    (8,416

    )

    Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

     

     

    1,560

     

     

     

    (510

    )

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    657

     

     

    $

    (7,906

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic earnings (loss) per share (1):

     

    $

    0.07

     

     

    $

    (0.77

    )

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share

     

     

    9,976

     

     

     

    10,328

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1):

     

    $

    0.07

     

     

    $

    (0.77

    )

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share

     

     

    10,031

     

     

     

    10,328

     

    (1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    429,276

     

     

    $

    456,727

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    2,742

     

     

     

    1,089

     

    Short-term investments

     

     

    109,946

     

     

     

    108,919

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

     

    124,935

     

     

     

    163,516

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    26,163

     

     

     

    23,195

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    693,062

     

     

     

    753,446

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

     

    47,623

     

     

     

    50,154

     

    Right-of-use assets

     

     

    82,690

     

     

     

    85,538

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    7,757

     

     

     

    8,024

     

    Deferred tax assets, net

     

     

    18,139

     

     

     

    19,409

     

    Total Assets

     

    $

    849,271

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities

     

    $

    32,539

     

     

    $

    33,919

     

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    35,207

     

     

     

    48,792

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    184,891

     

     

     

    187,107

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    252,637

     

     

     

    269,818

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    3,660

     

     

     

    4,344

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    100,251

     

     

     

    103,424

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    31,273

     

     

     

    30,400

     

    Deferred tax liabilities

     

     

    24

     

     

     

    26

     

    Total Liabilities

     

     

    387,845

     

     

     

    408,012

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    0

     

    Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 15,891 shares issued and 7,729 shares outstanding, and 15,888 shares issued and 8,081 shares outstanding, respectively

     

     

    16

     

     

     

    16

     

    Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    597,087

     

     

     

    593,583

     

    Treasury stock, at cost; 8,162 shares and 7,807 shares, respectively

     

     

    (709,627

    )

     

     

    (658,880

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

     

    (10,198

    )

     

     

    (9,651

    )

    Retained earnings

     

     

    584,146

     

     

     

    583,489

     

    Total Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

    461,426

     

     

     

    508,559

     

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

    $

    849,271

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

    * Derived from audited financial statements.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    657

     

     

    $

    (7,906

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

     

    2,756

     

     

     

    1,657

     

    Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets

     

     

    2,053

     

     

     

    2,007

     

    Credit losses and sales allowances

     

     

    828

     

     

     

    827

     

    Net realized loss on short-term investments

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    41

     

    Deferred taxes

     

     

    957

     

     

     

    (1,694

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    3,111

     

     

     

    3,017

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

     

    14,406

     

     

     

    10,266

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    (3,295

    )

     

     

    (3,070

    )

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    84

     

     

     

    (134

    )

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    (154

    )

     

     

    (3,108

    )

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    (13,031

    )

     

     

    (12,195

    )

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    22,001

     

     

     

    38,502

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    (2,238

    )

     

     

    (2,074

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    934

     

     

     

    320

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

     

    29,069

     

     

     

    26,456

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments

     

     

    10,000

     

     

     

    314,403

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

    (661

    )

     

     

    (6,011

    )

    Purchases of short-term investments

     

     

    (9,928

    )

     

     

    (138,099

    )

    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

     

     

    (589

    )

     

     

    170,293

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

     

     

    340

     

     

     

    1,507

     

    Purchases of treasury stock

     

     

    (50,747

    )

     

     

    (48,244

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

     

    (50,407

    )

     

     

    (46,737

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (3,871

    )

     

     

    (1,133

    )

    Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (25,798

    )

     

     

    148,879

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

     

    457,816

     

     

     

    110,786

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

     

    $

    432,018

     

     

    $

    259,665

     

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    12,584

     

     

    $

    18,291

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    7,968

     

     

     

    7,144

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    20,552

     

     

     

    25,435

     

    Product support

     

     

    71,158

     

     

     

    71,450

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    18,441

     

     

     

    16,603

     

    Education

     

     

    1,273

     

     

     

    1,878

     

    Total other services

     

     

    19,714

     

     

     

    18,481

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    111,424

     

     

     

    115,366

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    670

     

     

     

    519

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    4,064

     

     

     

    3,598

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,734

     

     

     

    4,117

     

    Product support

     

     

    6,718

     

     

     

    7,067

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    11,428

     

     

     

    12,985

     

    Education

     

     

    1,665

     

     

     

    2,004

     

    Total other services

     

     

    13,093

     

     

     

    14,989

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    24,545

     

     

     

    26,173

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

    $

    86,879

     

     

    $

    89,193

     

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    131

     

     

    $

    481

     

     

    $

    555

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    16,567

     

     

     

    16,561

     

     

     

    15,641

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    161,135

     

     

     

    161,670

     

     

     

    166,306

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    7,058

     

     

     

    8,395

     

     

     

    7,568

     

    Total current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    184,891

     

     

    $

    187,107

     

     

    $

    190,070

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    262

     

     

    $

    293

     

     

    $

    479

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    84

     

     

     

    97

     

     

     

    247

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    2,789

     

     

     

    3,417

     

     

     

    3,231

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    525

     

     

     

    537

     

     

     

    582

     

    Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    3,660

     

     

    $

    4,344

     

     

    $

    4,539

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total current and non-current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    393

     

     

    $

    774

     

     

    $

    1,034

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    16,651

     

     

     

    16,658

     

     

     

    15,888

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    163,924

     

     

     

    165,087

     

     

     

    169,537

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    7,583

     

     

     

    8,932

     

     

     

    8,150

     

    Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    188,551

     

     

    $

    191,451

     

     

    $

    194,609

     

    * Derived from audited financial statements.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    EXCLUSION OF SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss from operations

     

    $

    (72

    )

     

    $

    (10,386

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    3,111

     

     

     

    3,017

     

    Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

     

    $

    3,039

     

     

    $

    (7,369

    )

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    CONSTANT CURRENCY

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

    GAAP

     

     

    Foreign

    Currency

    Exchange

    Rate Impact (1)

     

     

    Non-GAAP

    Constant

    Currency (2)

     

     

    GAAP

     

     

    GAAP %

    Change

     

     

    Non-GAAP

    Constant

    Currency

    % Change (3)

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2020

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    12,584

     

     

    $

    (541

    )

     

    $

    13,125

     

     

    $

    18,291

     

     

     

    -31.2

    %

     

     

    -28.2

    %

    Subscription services

     

     

    7,968

     

     

     

    (36

    )

     

     

    8,004

     

     

     

    7,144

     

     

     

    11.5

    %

     

     

    12.0

    %

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    20,552

     

     

     

    (577

    )

     

     

    21,129

     

     

     

    25,435

     

     

     

    -19.2

    %

     

     

    -16.9

    %

    Product support

     

     

    71,158

     

     

     

    (1,176

    )

     

     

    72,334

     

     

     

    71,450

     

     

     

    -0.4

    %

     

     

    1.2

    %

    Other services

     

     

    19,714

     

     

     

    (255

    )

     

     

    19,969

     

     

     

    18,481

     

     

     

    6.7

    %

     

     

    8.1

    %

    Total revenues

     

     

    111,424

     

     

     

    (2,008

    )

     

     

    113,432

     

     

     

    115,366

     

     

     

    -3.4

    %

     

     

    -1.7

    %

    Contacts

    MicroStrategy Incorporated

    Claudia Cahill

    Investor Relations

    ir@microstrategy.com
    (703) 848-8600

    Read full story here

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!