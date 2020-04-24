“Winning on Main Street,” a Thryv, Inc. Small Business Podcast Series, Helps SMBs During COVID-19 Pandemic Through Special Series

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Winning on Main Street,” a Thryv Inc. podcast series focusing on small business owners and their paths to success, features industry experts in a special series surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. Hosted by Thryv’s Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry, Winning on Main Street highlights ways small business owners have adapted their products and services to the crisis, tapped SBA and other governmental funds, and utilized resources such as America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) to develop new strategies.

Episode: Barry Moltz On Crisis Funds

With this economic uncertainty, many business owners are applying for or considering applying for financial assistance and disaster relief funds.

We recently spoke with author and small business expert Barry Moltz, and he had a lot to share on the types of loans business owners should be applying for, what to do first, and who to contact for help.

Episode: Tee Rowe, CEO of America’s SBDC

Which disaster recovery loans are best for each business? What terms and rates are fair? How can you apply for other COVID-19 grants and help?

In this episode, you’ll hear from “Tee” Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Matthew Gourgeot, Director of the Thryv Small Business Foundation; and how they’re helping business owners understand which financial relief strategies are smartest.

Episode: Small Businesses Respond To The Pandemic

Many of Thryv’s own clients are using software and other technology to adapt their work practices. We spoke with small business owners and Thryv users in the latest episode of “Winning on Main Street” to hear how they’re adapting to this new economic environment.

Then, podcast host Gordon Henry and Thryv research guru Alan Traverse discuss the recently-conducted joint study with Thryv and America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) to understand exactly how deeply the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting small businesses.

Episode: How Small Businesses Can Handle The Coronavirus Crisis

“I lived through and have vivid memories of the 2009 recession. And what I can tell you now is it is very different from how it was in 2009.”

We spoke with renowned small business expert Gene Marks to discuss everything small businesses are facing financially given the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic. More importantly, we discussed how to adapt to (and combat) economic challenges related to COVID-19.

About “Winning on Main Street”

“Winning on Main Street” isn’t your everyday business podcast. We share stories of real small businesses that are winning using today’s modern technology. We talk with relatable, nose-to-the-grindstone entrepreneurs about starting and running their businesses.

“Winning on Main Street” is available wherever you love to listen including Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, SoundCloud and Stitcher. Tune in to hear from business owners like you in roofing, healthcare, transportation and more.

