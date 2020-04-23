Khoros Care Handles Over 2.5 Million Customer Service Messages Daily During COVID-19

Khoros helps brands efficiently manage high customer support volumes in digital channels and offers its technology to government health organizations in Facebook’s Messenger program

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, a global leader in customer engagement software, today announced that its Khoros Care solution handles over 2.5 million customer service messages per day to support brands and their customer service teams during the COVID-19 crisis. The Care solution has also helped to increase customer service teams’ efficiency by over 30% and to improve agent retention by 50%, with an easy-to-train and easy-to-use UI, as brands transition teams to remote service environments.

Khoros Care empowers brands and their customer care agents to easily engage consumers in their preferred channels and resolve their inquiries at scale using a single consolidated engagement hub. The platform unifies messaging channels — like SMS, web chat (available with the recent launch of Khoros Modern Chat), WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and Facebook Messenger — as well as social media posts, reviews, community interactions, and more. Some of the most heavily impacted industries (retail, airlines, high tech, banking, and telecom) rely on Khoros Care to manage recent increases in customer inquiries, combined with staffing and labor shortages. With Khoros’ technology — including automation capabilities with intelligent routing, rules, and prioritization — these brands have been able to maintain high-quality service at unprecedented volumes, seeing an average conversation growth of 168%, some as high as 1,300%, over the past six weeks.

With call centers struggling during this crisis, brands use Khoros Care to help brands quickly shift interaction volume to digital channels. Working with Khoros, a global manufacturer now offers IVR deflection — customers who call their 1-800 number have the option to “Press 1 to engage with us on WhatsApp,” eliminating long hold times and allowing customers to engage in a more convenient channel to get support on their own time. A telecommunications provider promoted SMS on their Support page and saw a 20% drop in call volume.

Once customers transition into messaging channels, chatbots can deliver fast and personalized resolution, or initiate a smooth hand-off to a human agent for support on more complex or high-value inquiries. Brands that offer this deflection experience have seen a 15-30% reduction in calls, dramatically reducing support costs.

To support vital government health organizations, Khoros has joined Facebook’s Messenger program to provide free services that can aid the response to the coronavirus pandemic. As a program partner, Khoros will provide its technology and expertise to help these organizations share accurate information and respond to citizens effectively and efficiently in Messenger.

“We understand the surge that organizations have encountered during this crisis, and we’re privileged to join Messenger’s efforts to support those at the front lines,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros. “At Khoros, we empower companies to deliver exceptional digital experiences with our technology, so they can manage millions of 1:1 conversations whenever and wherever their customers are.”

