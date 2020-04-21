Roostify Appoints Mortgage Industry Powerhouse David Lowman to Board of Directors

—Freddie Mac leader brings unique insight and decades of experience to the lending platform fintech—

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitallending–The nation’s most trusted digital lending platform, Roostify, today announced the appointment of David Lowman to the Board of Directors effective March 10, 2020.





Lowman brings 40 years of national and international finance expertise to the Roostify Board. Lowman served as the Executive Vice President with Freddie Mac, where he led the transformation of Freddie Mac’s Single-Family business to a client-centric, commercial enterprise. Under his leadership, the company embraced a culture of innovation and growth, which culminated in Freddie Mac achieving portfolio and market share growth.

Before joining Freddie Mac, Lowman was the CEO of Chase Home Lending, overseeing $150 billion in annual production and a $1.2 trillion servicing portfolio at what was then the country’s third-largest mortgage originator and servicer. Additionally, he spent a decade in senior leadership roles in various Citigroup businesses, where he led the growth and transformation of U.S. and global consumer lending businesses.

“Roostify is transforming the industry, and I am pleased to be part of their journey and provide my expertise to the team,” said Lowman. “Roostify is uniquely positioned to bring the best solutions to lenders and provide a superior remote experience that is critical, especially given the dynamic market conditions.”

“We are excited to have Dave join our team,” said Rajesh Bhat, Co-Founder and CEO of Roostify. “We believe that his domain expertise, experience operating and scaling large home lending organizations, and leadership position in the industry will help us to propel industry innovation to the next level and will help our lenders best serve their customers.”

About Roostify

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent digital lending experiences, processing nearly $35 billion a month in loans. From enterprise banks to independent mortgage lenders, lenders across the United States rely on Roostify to speed up closings, reduce risk and unnecessary work, and improve their customers’ lending experience. The company’s highly secure, future-proof lending platform is trusted by some of the world’s largest lenders. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/roostify) or Twitter @Roostify.

Contacts

Roostify Media Relations

Gaffney Austin, LLC



Alyson Austin



alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

(949) 403-0484