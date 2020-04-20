GK Software Launches Free GetMyGooods App for Online Ordering of Essential Products

App allows for simple, safe and convenient ordering and pickup of essential products

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GK Software, the international market leader for store solutions, today announced availability of its GetMyGooods app, which allows shoppers to order essential items online and pick-up in store. GetMyGooods helps limit in-store contact between employees and shoppers and restricts the number of stores shoppers visit when looking for out-of-stock products.

After downloading the app, shoppers can order the products they need from their mobile device. Their shopping list is sent directly from the app to the retailer, where the order is prepared in store by associates. Once ready, the customer is notified and can pick up their items immediately from the store, confirming their order through a QR code and paying on-site. This eliminates the need for shoppers to spend time in the store searching for essential products that may be out of stock. At the same time, the number of interactions between sales staff and customers is greatly reduced.

“GK launched GetMyGooods in order to quickly provide the critical service of grocery pickup while ensuring the protection of everyone involved,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO, GK Software USA. “Buy online, pick up in store had been gaining momentum in retail, but rapid adoption is now critical as retailers look to provide another level of convenience as safety requirements take precedence.”

The app is designed for immediate use and is easy to operate. By eliminating the need to integrate with existing systems such as merchandise management or the point of sale, retailers are able to focus on ensuring their customers can safely get the products they need, while also delivering exceptional service and protecting customers and employees alike.

The GetMyGooods App is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store today. Retailers can also register and find more information at www.getmygooods.com.

About GK Software

GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its OmniPOS solution for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints – which is why 10 of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK Software. GK Software is headquartered in Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

