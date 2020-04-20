Deluxe and Fiserv Launch Merchant Services Offerings for Deluxe Small Business Customers

Merchant services from Fiserv, including the market-leading Clover® point-of-sale platform, are now available to Deluxe small business customers

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, announced a new relationship to bring merchant services to Deluxe small business customers. Deluxe customers will now have access to the market-leading Clover® point-of-sale platform, robust physical and online payment processing capabilities, gift card services and much more.

Deluxe Merchant Services, powered by Fiserv, is a natural extension to the existing Deluxe portfolio, which enables customers to make outbound payments. Now with this Fiserv technology, Deluxe can help customers accept payments, offering an end-to-end payables and receivables solution.

“Our Deluxe Payments portfolio of solutions continues to grow and this agreement with Fiserv is another incredible example of how we are innovating to serve our customers,” said Michael Reed, Payments Division President at Deluxe. “This is critically important for our small business customers, especially now, who know and trust our company. And to have a great relationship with a company like Fiserv, who shares our same vision, is truly remarkable.”

This agreement is part of the Deluxe Payment division’s comprehensive plan to expand its payment technology offering. Through this relationship with Fiserv, Deluxe has enabled its small business eCommerce customers to integrate online payments with the Clover platform. Customers can also link their online store to their Clover account, so they are able to track in-person and online sales, inventory, and order data in one place.

“Deluxe has a reputation for providing small businesses with superior service and solutions, and shares our commitment to working closely with business owners to ensure their success,” said Devin McGranahan, Senior Group President, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “This long-term relationship broadens our unparalleled distribution network and will provide more small business owners across the country with access to a robust set of merchant solutions from Fiserv, including the popular Clover platform.”

Clover is a market-leading, point-of-sale platform with more than one million merchant devices distributed globally, processing more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover functions as a complete business-management platform enabling merchants to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Both Deluxe and Clover have launched online small business resource centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering articles, advice and tools. Clover is now available on Deluxe’s new Small Business Solutions Center, where Deluxe is also offering a small business eCommerce solution for free through September 1, 2020. The Clover COVID-19 Small Business Resource Center also provides information that will help small businesses move their businesses online, enable delivery or curbside pickup, and enable contactless payments.

For more information on Deluxe Merchant Services, powered by Fiserv, visit the Deluxe Merchant Services Page or www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company for enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.5 million small business customers access a wide range of products and services from Deluxe, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and payroll services, along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,000 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, fraud prevention and profitability solutions, as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

