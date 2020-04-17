    • News

    Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 First-Quarter Results

    Posted on

    RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MO–Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

    During the webcast, Billy Gifford, CEO, will discuss the Company’s 2020 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

    The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

    Contacts

    Investor Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8222

    Media Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8897

