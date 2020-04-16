Pre-Registration for KartRider Rush+ Starts Today

Sign-Up Now to Collect Exclusive Pre-Registration Rewards!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartracing–Gear up racers! Pre-registration for KartRider Rush+, the newest free-to-play mobile adventure coming soon to iOS and Android begins today. Players can sign-up here and begin collecting exclusive pre-registration rewards; after 3 million pre-registrations, all players will receive every reward, including rare items such as a Skelemech Kart, and Slugger Dao!





Based on the massively popular KartRider universe with over 300 million players worldwide, KartRider Rush+ delivers non-stop fun with several game modes, including:

Speed Race Mode: This mode challenges racers to compete against each other and use their drifting skills to earn EXP that can unlock more challenging tracks

This mode challenges racers to compete against each other and use their drifting skills to earn EXP that can unlock more challenging tracks Arcade Mode: Whether playing solo or in teams, this mode provides additional gameplay modes such as Item Race, Infini-Boost or Lucci Runner

Whether playing solo or in teams, this mode provides additional gameplay modes such as Item Race, Infini-Boost or Lucci Runner Ranked Mode: From Bronze to Living Legend, players can rank up tiers and earn rewards such as K-Coins to purchase a variety of items in the Shop

From Bronze to Living Legend, players can rank up tiers and earn rewards such as K-Coins to purchase a variety of items in the Shop Story Mode: Players can join Dao and his friends to save the tracks from Lodumani’s evil deeds

Players can join Dao and his friends to save the tracks from Lodumani’s evil deeds Time Trial: Racers will beat the clock to become the fastest racer

With more than 50 race tracks and 20 karts, the game features extensive customization options so players can individualize their gameplay experience and kart to suit their unique racing style.

Racers can maximize social interaction in KartRider Rush+ by playing competitive matches in real-time with friends around the world. The game also includes a Home feature where players can customize their space with different accessories and complete daily quests, as well as interact with friends and play mini-games.

In addition, KartRider Rush+ introduces a Mentorship system, allowing new racers to find top racers to help improve their skills as they complete quests together and receive mentorship perks and rewards. The game also features a Club system, which lets racers band together to complete challenges, daily activities, and earn rewards as they race their way to the top.

To pre-register for KartRider Rush+, please visit https://kartrush.nexon.com. KartRider Rush+ will be available globally in multiple languages, including English, Korean, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

Visit https://kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for the latest updates and information.

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube

Press Assets:

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

Nexon America



Cynthia Lezama



clezama@nexon.com