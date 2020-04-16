Ivy Rehab Launches Remote Patient Engagement and Telehealth With Physitrack

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (“Ivy”), a leading national provider of outpatient and virtual physical, occupational and speech therapy services for the adult and pediatric populations is excited to announce its partnership with Physitrack, a best-in-class global patient connectivity and telehealth platform. Together, Ivy and Physitrack will deliver innovative technology for the delivery of virtual care through Telehealth, remote patient engagement services, and tracking of clinical and functional outcomes, all via its custom mobile and web-based apps.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: “Ivy Rehab is widely known for providing exceptional care and personalized treatment plans for its patients. We are incredibly excited to have identified a perfect partner in Ivy to allow our technology to enhance their patients’ journeys to recovery. Together, we have rolled out “Ivy Rehab Connect”, a custom version of Physitrack’s patient app that is specifically tailored to Ivy’s needs. We know that our partnership with Ivy will provide an immediate option for virtual care to Ivy’s patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are truly excited for the long-term opportunity to support Ivy’s pathway to telehealth leadership.”

Says Jeremy VanDevender, Chief Development Officer at Ivy Rehab: “For more than a year, we have been dedicated to the development of an industry-leading Telehealth suite of services for our patients. As we explored potential partners to support our Telehealth offerings, it became abundantly clear that Physitrack is the ideal partner for Ivy. Their ability to support our commitment to providing the best, most secure and functional virtual patient interface available truly separated Physitrack from other platforms. While the COVID-19 crisis has created a unique need to rapidly deploy telehealth services, we do not view our partnership with Physitrack as a short-term solution to the current crisis. As we continuously expand the availability of our world-class care and service, we are confident that our partnership with Physitrack will allow us to achieve our long-term goal of leadership in virtual patient engagement and Telehealth services.”

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in North America and over 100 countries.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being “All About the People.”

