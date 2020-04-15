Cohesity Announces Industry’s First Mobile Application That Puts Global Enterprise Data Management in the Palm of Your Hand

Cohesity Helios Mobile App Gives Busy IT Staff New Ways to Manage Data on the Go While Receiving Alerts to Anomalies — Including Potential Ransomware Attacks — From Their Mobile Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity today announced a mobile app that gives busy IT staff a simple way to manage all of their Cohesity clusters right from the palm of their hand. The Cohesity Helios mobile app empowers IT staff to monitor the health and performance of their Cohesity infrastructure, easily manage support cases, and get alerts about anomalies, including potential ransomware attacks to their production environment, while on the go. They can access this vital information from their smartphones through the application, which can be seen in action in this video and can be easily downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

With the mobile app, IT can take Cohesity Helios on the go. Cohesity Helios is a SaaS-based data management offering that empowers customers to see, manage, and take action on their data and applications globally, whether in the data center, in the cloud, or at the edge.

Detecting Ransomware Attacks Early From Your Mobile Device

The mobile app leverages machine learning-based anomaly detection that is built into the Helios SaaS solution to discover potential ransomware attacks in an IT production environment. Helios triggers an alert when the primary data-change rate is out of the norm, indicating potential data encryption activity. Anomalies will be detected based on matching any significant data changes against the normal patterns, including:

Daily change rate on logical data

Daily change rate on stored data

Historical data ingest rate

Entropy (randomness of data)

Visibility and early detection are crucial to repel or mitigate ransomware attacks. Cohesity provides strong protection against ransomware for backup data with snapshot immutability. This prevents a “gold” copy of data from being modified by any application or individual. Cohesity also provides DataLock (WORM) and multi-factor authentication. And, in the event that an attack successfully impacts production data, organizations can rely on Cohesity to reduce downtime by restoring at scale.

“In today’s always-on business environment, companies need the ability to respond quickly to critical data issues at any time, from any location,” said Vineet Abraham, senior vice president of products and engineering, Cohesity. “Cybercriminals don’t just work during office hours and having a way to monitor the health of your data clusters from a mobile device 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receive notifications that could uncover a ransomware attack in action, could save your organization millions of dollars and keep brand reputations intact.”

View and Manage Enterprise Data From Your Mobile Device

Customers can also use the app to manage all clusters registered to the Cohesity Helios management portal through dedicated menus. Key capabilities include:

Dashboard: Check on the overall health of a data cluster; see the available storage capacity; have visibility into the organization’s top protected data sources, including VMs, applications, and databases.

Check on the overall health of a data cluster; see the available storage capacity; have visibility into the organization’s top protected data sources, including VMs, applications, and databases. Clusters: See a comprehensive list of all registered clusters with details like software version, storage, throughput, and input/output operations per second (IOPS).

See a comprehensive list of all registered clusters with details like software version, storage, throughput, and input/output operations per second (IOPS). Alerts: Review all active alerts from the last 24 hours. For example, review how clusters are performing, or check on the status of a job.

Review all active alerts from the last 24 hours. For example, review how clusters are performing, or check on the status of a job. Cases: Get a list of all support cases with their activity details.

“The Cohesity Helios mobile app makes it simple and easy to check the status of my data clusters from my smartphone. I can quickly find out if all my overnight protection jobs ran successfully while I’m having my morning coffee and get alerts anytime, anywhere if we have any anomalies,” said Michael Graff, senior manager and infrastructure architect, Dolby Laboratories. “It is a great extension of the power of the Cohesity Helios data management global dashboard.”

“We are excited about the data management capabilities that the Cohesity Helios mobile application can provide to our customers, including busy IT professionals who are on the go 24/7,” said Craig Manahan, senior practice manager, modern data center, RoundTower. “The app delivers a simpler and more efficient enterprise data management capability by making key features of SaaS-based Cohesity Helios accessible from a mobile device. Customers can now track the status of their data, the performance of their infrastructure, and get timely alerts about anomalies from anywhere. It is another example of how Cohesity continues to deliver cutting-edge innovation in data management.”

The Cohesity Helios mobile app is already receiving rave reviews on leading app marketplaces from both iOS and Android device users.

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

