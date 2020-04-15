Bona Law Adds New Antitrust Partner in San Diego with Substantial White-Collar Criminal Defense Experience

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#antitrust–Bona Law PC announces that antitrust lawyer Jon Cieslak joined the firm as a partner on March 16, 2019. Formerly at Cooley LLP, Jon brings with him nearly a decade of antitrust litigation and white-collar criminal defense experience that will enhance the firm’s full-service antitrust practice.

Bona Law is an antitrust boutique firm with offices in San Diego, New York, Minneapolis, and Detroit. Bona Law competes with large international law firms by providing the same level of quality through a team of talented lawyers with big-law credentials: many of them came from big law firms, went to top schools, and clerked for federal judges. The firm provides a wide variety of antitrust solutions for its clients, including by representing plaintiffs and defendants in business-to-business antitrust litigation, defendants in class action and multi-district antitrust litigation, and advising and representing clients in merger clearances, distribution issues, and antitrust compliance.

With Jon’s arrival, Bona Law is significantly expanding its white-collar criminal-defense expertise. Jon has represented companies and individuals in investigations and prosecutions by the U.S. DOJ Antitrust Division, including price fixing, bid rigging, and no poaching claims. Notably, he defended the CEO of a large electronics manufacturer against antitrust charges by the Antitrust Division through trial and appeal. Recently, he represented a Fortune 500 company in an Antitrust Division investigation related to no poaching claims, resulting in the closure of the investigation without charges. Jon has also conducted numerous confidential internal investigations for companies related to antitrust, financial reporting, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act issues.

Jon is also a seasoned civil litigator, having represented clients in a wide variety cases of involving antitrust, unfair competition, Lanham Act, securities, breach of contract, and other claims. He has represented clients large and small in litigation asserting both cartel and monopolization claims in a variety of industries, including electronics, manufacturing, travel, media, and the gig economy. He has defended clients in multidistrict litigation, direct purchaser class actions, indirect purchaser class actions, individual actions, and on appeal. Jon also has extensive experience litigating on behalf of foreign companies in US courts, including disputes involving the Foreign Trade Antitrust Improvements Act (FTAIA).

“Jon Cieslak has talent and experience that will reinforce the firm’s existing antitrust and competition capabilities,” said Jarod Bona, CEO of Bona Law, “but he will also enhance our ability to defend corporate clients and their executives in investigations and actions by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and other law enforcement agencies. His addition comes at a time when the government is ramping up antitrust enforcement efforts, which often means parallel criminal and civil proceedings for antitrust defendants.”

Jon earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his juris doctor from the University of California – Los Angeles School of Law. After law school, he clerked for U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller in the Southern District of California before joining Cooley.

Jon’s practice at Bona Law will focus on antitrust and other complex litigation and criminal defense across all industries. Jon will also utilize his substantial appellate experience to assist with Bona Law’s appellate practice.

“I’m ecstatic about joining Bona Law,” Jon said. “They are committed to offering clients the best antitrust services in the country by building an outstanding team that focuses on client needs by understanding their business and their true goals with every matter.”

Contacts

Jarod Bona



858-964-4589



Jarod.bona@bonalawpc.com

www.businessjustice.com

www.TheAntitrustAttorney.com